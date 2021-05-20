Adults 55 and up may participant in chair volleyball Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. beginning June 2, at the Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines
“Increase your overall health while having fun and making friends,” says a spokesman for the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department.
There is no charge. For more information, call (910) 692-7376.
