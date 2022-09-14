Mary Catherine Dobbins, of the Vass-Lobelia community, celebrated her 104th birthday Thursday, Sept.16.
When asked to what she credits her longevity, her response was, “Honor your mother and father and treat people the way you wish to be treated.”
On this life journey, Mary, affectionately called Mama Mary, has been blessed to be a daughter, sibling, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, friend and confidante to many.
She has been an active member at Frye’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, in Vass, since adolescence. She has lived through several historical events such as 19 U.S. presidents, the Great Depression, wars, the first walk on the moon, the explosion of space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, 9/11 and the election of the nation’s first African-American president.
“Mary Catherine is a pillar of the community, and is loved, admired and respected by many,” says a family members. “Please join the Dobbins and Kelly families in wishing her a happy birthday.”
