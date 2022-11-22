Olivia Anne Hale and John Christian Hasty were united in holy matrimony in a candlelit ceremony Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst. Pastor Ashley Smith was the celebrant, Stephen Gourley was the director of music. The bride was given in marriage by her father and stepfather. The bride’s parents hosted a reception following the ceremony in the ballroom at The Country Club of North Carolina, preceded by cocktails in the Watson Room.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. Donnell and Mrs. (Sally) Adams, of Pinehurst, and Mr. and Mrs. James Hale, of Grapevine, Texas. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas K. and Anne Williamson, of Southern Pines.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Norman Hasty Jr., of Pinehurst. He is the grandson of the late Mr. Winfred Norman Hasty and Mrs. Mary Alice Miller Hasty; and the late Dr. Clay Cuthrell Daughtridge Jr. and the late Mrs. Frances Dunn Daughtridge, of Pinehurst.
The groom’s family hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Holly Inn on Friday night and a send-off oyster roast at their home on Sunday afternoon.
A bridal luncheon was hosted by Beth Keough and the late Diana Meyer on Friday in the Founder’s Room at The Country Club of North Carolina.
The bride’s sister, Miss Annabelle Grace Hale, of Raleigh, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Anna Elizabeth Dettmer, Mrs. Jessica McComb Hasty, Miss Kathryn Anne Hasty, Mrs. Hannah Allen Kunkel and Mrs. Samantha Eileen White.
The groom’s brother, Mr. Philip Locke Hasty, of Greensboro, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Andrew Cameron Hasty, Mr. Austen Emmanuel Hasty, brothers of the groom; Mr. Brian Matthew Ligon, Mr. Tyler Haynes Ligon, Mr. Nathan Lewis Stephenson, and Mr. Michael Lee Vaughn.
The bride received her B.S. in business administration from North Carolina State University. She currently works in recruiting at a large law firm in Charlotte.
The groom received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University. He is currently an MBA candidate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while working as plant manager at a manufacturing company in Charlotte.
The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and reside in Charlotte with their two dogs, James Bond and Dugan.
