Fifteen years ago Seagrove Potters began working together to plan, produce and promote an event that features the diversity of handmade pottery and artworks made exclusively in Seagrove, known as the Pottery Capital of the U.S. and America’s No. 1 Craft Town for Craft Lovers. Nestled in the countryside, there are over 50 pottery shops within a 20-mile radius.
The 15th annual fall festival and studio tour offers a hybrid of past events, with 20 potters booths represented at the newly renovated Thompson Arts and Event Hall at the historic Luck’s Cannery, 798 N.C. 705, in Seagrove. In addition, 27 pottery shops are participating in a self-guided driving tour.
Festival hours run Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission show ticket price is $8, and there is no charge for the self-guided studio tour. Also new this year, an information booth is located in downtown Seagrove where you can ask questions, get directions and pick up an event program guide that includes a driving tour map, a booth location map, highlights of collaborative auction pieces, and contact information for potters. The renovation of the Luck’s Cannery plant has resulted in a new traffic flow and parking area. The Thompson Arts and Event Hall entrance is in the front; follow traffic guides for easy parking and entrance to the show.
For those folks who want the first opportunity to browse and buy, Seagrove Potters are offering early entrance from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., for a separate $25 early bird shopping ticket. Complimentary hot beverages and breakfast nosh will be provided.
Exhibiting potters at the historic Luck’s Cannery are Ben Owen, Blue Hen, Crystal King, David Stuempfle, Dirtworks, Eck McCanless, From the Ground Up, Hatfield, JLK Jewelry, Kovack, Luck’s Ware, Matthew Kelly, Nicolas Havner, Pottery by Frank Neef, Pottery Road, Ray, Seagrove Stoneware, The Triangle Studio and Windsong. There will also be a display of collaborative creations and donated pieces available for bid in a silent auction.
Festival attendees may also sign up to win a door prize of a wood-fired Donna Craven 13-inch bottle. Craven has been active in the Seagrove potters community for 26 years and her work can be found in many museums and important collections. She is known for her large wood-fired and salt-glazed pieces. The drawing for the bottle will be held the week following the event.
Pottery shops participating in the studio tour are Ben Owen, Bulldog, Chris Luther, Crystal King, Dean and Martin, Dirtworks, Donna Craven, From the Ground Up, Hatfield Carolina Crockery, Hickory Hill, Johnston and Gentithes, Jugtown, Keith Martindale, Latham’s, Matthew Kelly, McNeill’s, Old Gap, O’Quinn, Pottery by Frank Neef, Potts, Red Hare, Seagrove Art Pottery, Studio Touya, The Triangle Studio, Thomas, and Wyndham and Brookhaven. Take a leisurely drive through the rolling hills and enjoy the fall landscape as you visit each studio for an intimate shopping experience. You’ll find a warm reception and excellent pottery in each one.
“We hope that you can join us for this exciting weekend highlighting the majority of Seagrove Potters and their unique handmade ceramics,” says a spokeperson. “We are proud of our craftsmanship, our heritage and traditions and our ever evolving community of artists that makes Seagrove what it is, an experience to treasure!”
Tickets for the festival and early bird shopping can be purchased in advance at www.discoverseagrove.com. The website also offers a preview of the collaborative auction pieces.
