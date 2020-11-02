The Sandhills Veterans Mobile Patrol will take a spin from Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst up to the Moore County Social Services Building parking lot, near the Veterans Memorial in Carthage Saturday, Nov. 7, to honor Moore County veterans.
Those interested in participating should show up at 9 a.m. that morning at the college. The patrol will begin at 10 a.m., finishing at 11 a.m. in Carthage. The route goes through Southern Pines, Aberdeen, Pinehurst and up to Carthage.
Upon arrival in Carthage, the patrol will break up into smaller groups to conduct drive-by visits at different retirement facilities and veterans’ organization in and around the county. Contact Rick at spdistinguisedveterans@gmail.com for specifics.
The Bandit Flight Team will be conducting a flyover starting at 11 a.m. in Carthage, over Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Southern Pines, where it will make two passes, the second of which will be a “missing man” in honor of Thaddeus Gay, a World War II veteran who recently died.
“Thank you for joining this salute to our beloved veterans,” says a spokesman. “We hope that next year we will be able to have the parade and other activities as in previous years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.