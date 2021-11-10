In Norman Rockwellian America, on Veterans Day old soldiers wearing faded khaki jackets and caps laden with medals would walk — or be pushed — down Main Street. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines they shared a single identity: all men. Women have served for decades, of course, but primarily as nurses, secretaries, assistants at the base, not in the field. Gradually, they became surgeons, lawyers, instructors, commanders. They flew planes and captained ships and fired weapons.
Now, they also operate insanely complicated communications systems; as intelligence officers they handle top secret documents.
You’ve come a long way, baby, from the typing pool.
At the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery stands the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, dedicated in 1997. Behind it, a museum featuring the stories of military women throughout history.
In August, 13-year-old James Williamson unveiled a monument in Aberdeen dedicated to women in the military as part of his Eagle Scout project. Its inscription: “In honor of all the women who have served our country with pride to preserve our liberty and freedom…” including Williamson’s mother, grandmother and aunts.
Moore County has long been enriched by military personnel — men, women and families stationed at Fort Bragg, established in 1918, now serving a population of 546,000 active duty soldiers. Veterans often settle nearby. A sample of their stories …
The Air Force, at Ground Level
Col. Monica Midgette, U.S. Air Force (ret.), came to service a familiar way: “My dad was in the Army for 26 years. I was born in Germany, lived all over.”
Some “Army brats” miss putting down roots, developing friendships. Not Midgette.
“Moving around spurred learning about different cultures,” she says.
However, a military career was not her first choice. “It was my safety net, after studying theater and broadcasting at UNC Pembroke,” she says.
At 22 she enlisted in the Air Force. After four years, she regrouped and returned to school, using the GI Bill to attend an officer training program. Her subsequent degrees include a master’s in business administration from Florida Technical Institute and a master’s in military studies from the Air Force War College.
As for her Air Force assignment, “They tell you what they want you to do.” The newly commissioned second lieutenant was first directed to human resources, which included interpreting satellite images — top secret work out of Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
“Back then, people didn’t even know we had satellites,” she says.
After eight years, Midgette was moved to targeting.
She was stationed in Germany, deployed to Italy during the Bosnian War. “I had a ready bag packed, all the time.”
The Bronze Star recipient served in a combat zone in Iraq and observed Muslim customs while stationed in Saudi Arabia. The European deployments and another to South Korea enabled her to travel extensively, but never as a pilot.
“I’m too short,” she says with a smile. “My feet wouldn’t reach (the pedals). I love to be in a plane but not as a pilot or navigator.”
Instead, she served in wing intelligence, briefing pilots on their targets and threats.
Midgette commanded respect at all her postings. She has strong opinions of women in the military: No opportunity should be withheld, even combat. She vehemently opposes lowering training standards for women: “This causes ill will … and it should.”
After 27 years, Midgette was subjected to the “up or out” promote-or-retire mandate and, in 2014, decided on the latter. She had a good friend in Seven Lakes; her mother lived in Fayetteville.
“I loved this area; the generations mingle and there’s always something going on,” she says.
Midgette settled down in a gated Pinehurst community. In addition to her retirement and health benefits, the veteran is allowed “hopping” privileges (free rides) on military aircraft.
Now what? The exact opposite except, perhaps, for a hierarchy demanding deference from new recruits. Midgette, who learned home baking from her mother, graduated from Sandhills Community College Pastry Arts program and has worked at several local restaurants, including The Bakehouse, in Aberdeen.
Midgette’s experiences make her optimistic about the future of women in the military being given level playing fields. She has wonderful memories and few regrets:
“I loved serving my country … everything about it.”
Now let’s hear from some current military moms:
Analisa Ortega
My name is Analisa Ortega. I have been serving on active duty in the Army for almost 18 years. I am a sergeant major in civil affairs. My husband is also on active duty and has been for 24 years.
I have a stepdaughter, Ella, who is 13, and last year I had my first child, Alexander, who is now 17 months. It took me so long in life to start my own family because in some job fields, things don’t really slow down and the time is never really “right” to start a family. I have seen over the years many fathers and mothers who have spent most of their lives away from their children, and I definitely didn’t want to do that. I am glad I waited so that I can hopefully be retired before my son starts kindergarten.
I have had some great leadership that has been understanding and supportive of me taking care of my son over the last year and a half. My husband is in a more demanding position right now, so I do most of the day care pickups/drop-offs, sick days, etc. I have never had an issue with someone in my job having an issue or giving me a hard time about it.
Vanessa Murdock
My husband and I are both active duty Air Force. I joined the Air Force at the age of 18 and have been in for nine years; my husband joined at 17 and has been in for 15 years.
We have two boys, ages 4 and 2, and I’m currently pregnant with our third (a girl) and am due any day now.
My job title (AFSC-Air Force Specialty Code) is 1C0X2-Aviation Resource Management. I am responsible for monitoring flying/jump requirements for assigned operators within my unit, scheduling any ground/flying training, as well as making sure everyone is ready and qualified to carry out missions at home station or deployed.
I have been stationed at Hurlburt Field in Florida and am currently assigned here to Pope Army Airfield.
I deployed to Iraq in 2018, when my now-4-year-old Austin turned 1. I left about a week after his first birthday and unfortunately missed his first steps. When I returned home, he was fully walking and I felt like he had grown so much! I remember being terrified that he would forget about me because he was so little, or that he would feel uncomfortable to be around me when I returned. I will never forget the day I got back, he literally ran to me, and I cried because he was still crawling when I left.
We moved here to North Carolina when I was 4 months pregnant with our second son, Ezra. A week after my maternity leave ended, I went on a TDY (temporary duty) and luckily was able to bring him with me. My older sister was kind enough to make the drive to babysit my 3-month-old, while I worked. I could have left him at home with my husband, but I was still breastfeeding him and did not have enough milk saved to leave him.
Luckily my unit here is very family oriented and had no problem with making arrangements for my family. I’ve been very fortunate to have been assigned and currently assigned to units that go above and beyond for their airmen and their families.
Being a mom in the military is very rewarding, and I’m proud of the example I’m setting for my children and why I’ll continue to serve until I retire.
It is hard at times especially being mil to mil (military to military). My husband deploys a lot, and it breaks my heart every time we have to let them know that Dad will be gone for a couple of months. I feel awful that I can’t just keep them home with me while their dad is away, because I too have to be at work because I have a duty to fulfill.
It’s hard to know that if my husband is deployed, and I need to deploy or TDY that my kids will have to miss both parents. I’m sad that when I get home from work I only have a couple of hours out of my day to spend with them before our routine starts again.
Although being a military mom is hard, I will say that I am happy that my kids will appreciate the true value of family time and appreciate the fact that we are all able to be together. I believe that my husband and I both being in the military will teach our kids how to positively adapt to any changes and be able to work through any challenges they may have. My only hope is that when they look back on their childhood, they think I did a good job being a mother and an airman in the Air Force.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.