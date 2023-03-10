The far-reaching and impactful accomplishments and contributions of women often have been often overlooked in North Carolina and the nation. During Women’s History Month in March, agencies within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will highlight some of the significant achievements of North Carolina women through programs and exhibits.
Piedmont
March 15, at noon, the N.C. Museum of History, Raleigh, presents “History @ High Noon: NC and First Ladies.” Take a walk through North Carolina history with the nation’s first ladies with author and historian Annette B. Dunlap. Our country has had 43 official first ladies, and at least 10 of them have some tie to our state. This is an online program. An email containing the Zoom link will be sent to all registrants an hour and a half before the program begins. Register at ncmuseumofhistory.org.
March 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Cullman Performance Hall in the N.C. History Center at Tryon Palace, New Bern, presents Dr. Erroll L. Royal, who will highlight and explore the significant roles of Black women within the New Bern community from the 1700s through the 1900s. Royal is the author of two books: “Pembroke: The Road Less Traveled” and “Traces of Places and Faces of African Americans from the New Bern Community.” This event is free.
March 25, 2 p.m., the N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh, presents “NCMA Cinema: Writing with Fire.” In a male-dominated media landscape, the women journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (News Wave) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social, and local news from women’s perspectives. From underground network to independent media empire — now with 10 million views on their YouTube site — they defy the odds to redefine power. Tickets are $5 for members, youth 7–18, college students with ID (plus taxes and fees); $7 for nonmembers (plus taxes and fees) and can purchased at ncartmuseum.org.
Through March 26, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, Winston-Salem, will exhibit “Beverly McIver: Full Circle,” a survey of more than 50 works that demonstrate the diversity of the artist’s thematic approach to painting over 25 years. From early self-portraits in clown makeup to more recent works featuring portraits of others and her own reflections on the COVID-19 pandemic, Full Circle illuminates the arc of McIver’s artistic career while also touching on her personal journey. Her self-portraits explore expressions of individuality, stereotypes, and ways of masking identity, while portraits of family members provide glimpses of intimate moments, in good times as well as in illness and death.
East
Through September the Museum of the Albemarle, Elizabeth City, will exhibit “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. More information about the initiative is available at womenshistory.si.edu.
March 16, at 11 a.m., the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort presents “By Hook or By Crook,” a program examining the lives of two female pirates whose lives are well-documented because of their exploits. Join associate museum curator Christine Brin March for a free, informal lecture that shares the at times scandalous stories of Anne Bonny and Mary Read. The program will be held in the museum auditorium and livestreamed via Zoom. Registration is not required for the in-person program. Sign up at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for the Zoom link.
March 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport presents “Deep Dives into History: The Women Airforce Service Pilots,” about the role women in North Carolina played in World War II. Interpreter II Kaitlin O’Connor, of Fort Fisher State Historic Site, will discuss the 52 women who came to southeastern North Carolina to fly war-weary aircraft, pulling cloth targets behind their airplanes to help the anti-aircraft gunners learn how to do their jobs. Registration is not required.
March 18, at 10 a.m., Somerset Place State Historic Site, Creswell, presents the “Women of Somerset Place Tour.” Learn about some of the remarkable women who lived and worked at Somerset Place. This 60-minute guided tour will focus on the contributions that enslaved and free women made to the development, maintenance and infrastructure of the plantation. There is a tour fee of $3 per person, and you can register and pay at the Visitor Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.