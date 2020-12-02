Luminarias

The luminaries will be lit through the holidays at FirstHealth Hospice House.

 EDDIE HARRIS PHOTO

For more than 20 years, the Light Up a Life ceremony has been an annual tradition, offering a time of remembrance and reflection for those whose loved ones were cared for by FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.

Although we are unable to gather together this year for the annual ceremony, the tradition continues with the lighting of the Trees of Life on the Hospice campus and luminarias placed around the Hospice Gardens Labyrinth. The lights will remain illuminated each evening throughout the holiday season.

These points of light are intended to guide loved ones through the darkness of loss to memories filled with love and solace, and all are invited to drive through the FirstHealth Hospice campus as part of the remembrance celebration.

Each light that shines throughout this special season will represent a contribution supporting the mission of FirstHealth Hospice, which offers services in Moore, Hoke, Lee and Montgomery counties, and reflects a symbol of holiday giving to benefit others throughout the holiday season.

This year, FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care will offer a special virtual celebration through a video that honors the tradition of Light Up a Life. The video will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 at www.firsthealth.org/LightUpALife.

The FirstHealth Hospice Foundation supports FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care through generous contributions from the community. Funds raised are available to offset annual operational deficits and ensure that no one is ever turned away because of their ability to pay.

For information on how to memorialize or pay tribute to a loved one with a Light Up a Life light, call (910) 695-7500. To make an online donation, visit www.firsthealth.org/donation.

