Here’s a question no “Jeopardy!” contestant will ever face:
What do the Douglas Fairbanks’ “The Three Musketeers” and the Woman’s Exchange in Pinehurst have in common?
They’re both turning 100 in 2021.
Then, the elements they don’t share: Technology and everything else about the silent flick era. Animated penny dreadfuls are history, but Sandhills Woman’s Exchange stayed alive by keeping current. Through floods and pandemics, competition and societal changes the little-cabin-that-could still puts out a mean turkey-avocado wrap in their café and sells top-quality craft and other merchandise in their shop.
They deserve a cake with 100 candles.
Instead, the anniversary committee planned a year of special events, culminating in May with a Then and Now Gala honoring the organization whose motto is “Helping Others Help Themselves.”
Their home base, a cabin built just after Abraham Lincoln’s first birthday, later occupied by freed slaves, became a place where Southern farm women could better themselves through commerce. Photographs lining the walls — one thought to be pre-Civil War — document progress. In 1922, the log cabin, moved by Pinehurst founder James Tufts from its original location, became a sales outlet for their handwork. After the Great Depression formerly wealthy women, veiled to hide their identities, were seen bringing consignments to supplement the family income.
In its heyday, the Exchange movement boasted 200 shops nationwide. Now only 16 remain, including the cabin on Azalea Road — revving up for a year-long birthday bash.
“You don’t get to be 100 every day,” says event program chairman Dolores Muller. “Let’s go for it.”
Muller’s task was selecting a silent film, to be shown at the Sunrise. She consulted film history professionals Ron Layne, of Sandhills Community College, and author Tim Lussier, learning that “The Untamed Lady” (1926) starring Gloria Swanson, was filmed, in part, at the cabin. Perfect. Except after further investigation, Muller discovered the only print had been destroyed in a fire.
She kept looking, since silent films draw crowds. Muller chose “Musketeers” for its swashbuckling action, performed by Hollywood hottie Douglas Fairbanks, a Roaring ’20s version of Sylvester Stallone, maybe Bruce Willis. Fairbanks expanded the genre by playing Robin Hood and Don Juan. Jonathan Drahos, of Uprising Theater’s Shakespeare in the Pines, got wind, and is providing the Sunrise with costumed ushers while Harris Teeter donated 400 Three Musketeers candy bars.
“The Three Musketeers,” starring Douglas Fairbanks, with proceeds benefiting Sandhills Woman’s Exchange Cabin, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Sunrise Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Cabin, 15 Azalea Road in Pinehurst, at www.sandhillswe.org or at the door, day of performance.
Other events during the centennial year include a series of Lunch ’N’ Learn programs, Breakfast with Santa, Log Cabin Home Tour and Tea Time on the Train.
In the past, silent film festivals have drawn crowds. Participants quickly learn to pay close attention. “People with no experience with silent films are far too familiar with the sound bombardment of modern cinema,” says Layne. Layne speaks of the level of intellect a viewer experiences when viewing a pre-talkie.
Piano accompaniment by Nathan Shirley encourages emotion.
Still, as with most silent films, intellect is tempered with humor inspired by implausible situations and exaggerated acting minus the blood and gore, sex and expletives. Audiences have been known to cheer the hero, boo the villain knowing, in the end, justice will triumph.
What fun!
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
