Dowd

Abigail Dowd.

 COMPILATION OF PHOTOS BY JOHN GESSNEY AND BRADY BECK

The Sunrise Theater is celebrating New Year’s Eve with Abigail Down in concert Friday, Dec. 31, at 8:30 p.m. The indoor concert event will kick off immediately following the town of Southern Pines’ annual Pine Cone Drop that is being held on the Sunrise Theater’s outdoor stage.

Abigail Dowd is a bit of a local legend having grown up under the longleaf pines in Carthage. She’s a born storyteller and has been called “a writer of the highest caliber,” by The All Scene Eye.

She grew up musically inclined. Perhaps because her mother played the guitar for her in the womb or maybe because her great-grandfather owned a music shop where she could pull a guitar off the wall to strum whenever the mood hit.

Dowd’s own brand of Americana contains hints of Celtic melodies interweaved in folk, rock, and blues.

Those attending the bash at the Sunrise Theater, sponsored by Manifest Boutique, will have the chance to win door prizes in a raffle. The theater will also be serving all of its selections of wine, beer, cider, and most important for New Year’s Eve, champagne! So, for those looking to keep the celebration going after the town finishes with its festivities at 8 p.m., make sure to drop by and enjoy a concert and raise a toast to 2022!

Tickets are $15/$20 VIP and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office, or by calling 910-692-3611.

