The month of March usually brings a sense of anticipation — and this year is no exception. Spring is just around the corner, and we are ready to get out of the house and celebrate the arts.
The Artists League of the Sandhills March exhibit will showcase the work of league members, featuring a variety of styles and mediums. An opening reception will be held Friday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Artists League gallery, located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. The exhibit will remain on display through Friday, March 31. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
In addition, a series of “Try It, You’ll Like It” mini classes are scheduled with sessions in acrylic pouring, alcohol ink, block printing, mixed media and watercolor. The classes are offered at reduced pricing on March 4, 6 and 7, at various times, sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council and the Arts Council of Moore County. For specific times and session information, visit www.artistleague.org or call (910) 944-3979.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The league’s gallery houses the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view. Visit www.artistleague.org or call (910) 944-3979, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to learn more about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
