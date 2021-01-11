Celebrate diversity and accomplishment and share a Zoom toast with the League of Women Voters of Moore County (LWVMC) on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
“One hundred years since women won the right to vote, we have elected a woman as vice president and many other women to the House and Senate— during a historically significant U.S. election,” says Dr. Deborah Turner, LWVUS president. “This accomplishment is even more significant because Kamala Harris is a woman of color —a Black, Indian American daughter of immigrants. While the League never endorses candidates or parties, we celebrate the election of a woman to the vice presidency, because we cannot deny the historic significance of this moment.”
In collaboration with this event, LWVMC will also hold a new member recruitment event and present information concerning the Moore County local chapter, membership benefits, and community contributions. The League, with more than 700 state and local leagues, protects millions of voters every year through aggressive advocacy and education efforts.
Join the celebration by emailing lwvmcpres2@gmail.com for additional meeting information and a Zoom link.
