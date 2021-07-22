CCFCA Breaking the Chain Outreach Ministry is hosting its fourth annual Men and Women Empowerment Banquet fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Days Inn Conference Center, 805 Service Road (off U.S. 1), Southern Pines.
CCFCA Breaking the Chain Outreach Ministry is a tax exempt ministry whose mission is to open safe houses for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual abuse, with a 24-month lifeskill development program. The organization’s vision is to stop domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual abuse in our communities and state through educational and inspirational services.
“We are a 5-year-old ministry who have spoken in churches in Cumberland, Scotland, Wake, Montgomery, Lee, Richmond and Moore counties, educating how to identify toxic behaviors, the need for family therapy Intervention, holistic healing, financial counseling, drug abuse, rape crisis, domestic violence, human trafficking, judicial navigation and social developments.
Speakers at the banquet will include educators, businessmen, businesswomen, a poet, authors, clinical professionals, clergy and NBA boxing champion Mike Williams Jr.
There will be a Power Point presentation on rape prevention provided by Virginia Locklear. Dr. Veronica Hardy, a professor, educator, public speaker, author, consultant, clinical social worker and podcaster, will make a special appearance and presentation. Speakers from St. Lucie, Fla., Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Bunn will make remarks. Formal attire is required.
Entertainment will be provided by Teralyn Harris and Johnny Clifton Sr., gospel music recording artists.
Vendors are welcome by registration at (910) 528-1038 three days in advance at $25 per table. Gifts will be raffled by Jenny Scott, a local Mary Kay salesperson. Thirty percent of the profit will be donated to Marie Baker, Moore County’s deputy clerk for a kidney transplant.
The doors will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Call (910) 528-1038 for tickets.
