Women of the Pines envisioned a signature event for 2023. Kathy Newcomb, Glenda Kirby and Debbie Anderson, the event’s co- chairs, created a well-organized and profitable fundraising event along with the ladies of Women of The Pines. The event raised more money than any other fundraising event in the charity’s 49 years. The enthusiasm generated for the event resulted in a successful evening that will greatly benefit Moore County.
The sponsorships were so appreciated for participating in this event and supporting Women of the Pines mission.
A special recognition is offered to the presenting sponsor, Glenda Kirby. In addition, thanks and appreciation also go to additional event sponsors, Kitty Cremins, Republic National Distributing Company; Aaron McRae, Empire Distributors of North Carolina; Southern Pines Brewing Company; White Rabbit Catering; and Jellison Press Printers.
Guests were entertained by many local talents, including Scott Grote, Sam Thomas, Matt Foley, The Encore Center, Elevo Dynamics, Tim and Kathie Wilson, John Martin and the event DJ, Kevin Squire. Lara Beth Jones, Ms. North Carolina North America, worked the evening with her charm and talents. Strolling magician Kevin Reylek entertained guests at their tables.
Women of the Pines took fundraising to a new level and provided all in attendance a time to enjoy life, friendships, and support a worthy organization who realizes that by all coming together we can have a greater impact on meeting the needs of our ever-growing community. It could not have done this without the support of the community.
To see more information and photos from the event, go to www.womenofthepines.org or visit the Women of the Pines FaceBook page.
