Carolina Pines Dance Club is a local social dance club that meets monthly at the National Athletic Village (NAV). The next two dances are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
“We love dancing and appreciate the excitement, the romance, and the health benefits of it,” says a spokesman. “Visitors are invited to attend and, because we teach a lesson first, beginner dancers are also welcome.”
Dances are open to adults and young adults 12-18 who conduct themselves appropriately.
“Dress code is dressy casual, but no jeans, please,” says the spokesman. “Smooth leather-bottom shoes are recommended.”
Admission is $15 per person. $10 covers the venue; $5 covers other expenses. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a dance lesson from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and clean up from 9:30 to10 p.m.
Snacks and beverages, including beer and wine, are available for purchase in the concessions area. “Couples and singles are welcome at CPDC, since dancers change partners and everyone gets to dance,” says the spokesman.
The dances will offer a variety of musical styles so attendees may enjoy many types of social dance. “Because shag and swing (East Coast and West Coast) are so popular, we will have many of those,” Musical selections also will include ballroom (foxtrot, waltz, tango) and Latin (cha cha, rumba, salsa, merengue, samba, etc.). Of course, there will be slow dances during the evening as well. When country music is played, it may be for two-step, waltz, swing, rumba, cha cha, polka or line dancing.
“Yes, we will have line dancing. In fact, a portion of the dance floor has been designated for it. That way partnership dancing and line dancing can occur at the same time without competing for floor space. Any time you hear a song that makes you want to line dance to it ... go right ahead.”
The NAV is located at 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines.
