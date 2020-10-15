The Carolina Philharmonic’s Virtual Gala for Music Education, sponsored by PNC, will feature performances by Broadway star, Marissa McGowan. The online event is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Access is complimentary for all.
“You will be able to view the live-streamed event from our homepage, www.carolinaphil.org,
as well as on Youtube,Twitter or Facebook,” says a spokesman.
There will be both live and silent auctions
“Call (910) 687-0287 to purchase a special VIP Gala Gift Package ($100), with your choice of a bottle of Bonterra wine from their exceptional organic vineyards, together with a few surprises for you to enjoy while you experience the gala,” says the spokesman.
Funds raised benefit Encore! Kids, the Junior Orchestra, and Link Up, which is presented in partnership with Carnegie Hall.
During the 55-minute event, Maestro David Michael Wolff, on piano, will be joined by McGowan for a collection of Broadway favorites.
For more information, call the box office at (910) 687-0287.
