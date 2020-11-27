Carolina Danceworks is hosting a dance competition Sunday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cardinal Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel.
“This is a pro-amateur competition, with teachers and students performing together,” says Debby Hasson, owner and an instructor of Carolina Danceworks.
Hasson says 12 local students are competing, along with their teachers.
There will be limited room for about 50 spectators.
“The spectators will be placed on the balcony above the dance floor,” says Hasson, who also stresses that appropriate attire is required. “No jeans,” she adds.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Tickets are $15, and Hasson says it’s best to make a reservation.
Call (910) 725-1846, email carolinadanceworks@gmail.com or visit www.carolinadanceworks.com.
