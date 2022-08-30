Cookbooks leave sticky fingerprints on human history. They reveal not only what people ate but what they grew, how they cooked and preserved, social customs, health and more. This fascination has produced cookbooks postulating favorites of Michelangelo, Shakespeare and Biblical figures.
The first known recipe collection dates to 1700 B.C., when Mesopotamian cooks recorded recipes on stone, now known as the Yale Culinary Tablets. America’s first cookbook, “American Cookery,” by Amelia Simmons, was published in 1776; besides Johnnycake and pumpkin pudding it included cookies and slaw. The Library of Congress designates it “one of the books that shaped America.”
Since Irma Rombauer self-published “The Joy of Cooking” in 1931 (20 million copies in print) the genre has splintered off into national, regional, lifestyle, diet, primary ingredient, medicinal and fad categories. Television promotes sales, both for chefs (Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis, Rachael Ray, Gordon Ramsay) and for series: “The Sopranos Family Cookbook.” “Dolly’s Dixie Fixins’” edged Parton onto the culinary map with recipes from relatives and her restaurants, not necessarily the Tennessee diva herself. “Friends” spun off three titles. Multiple editions of “The White House Cookbook,” commencing in 1887, revealed presidential likes and dislikes from JFK’s clam chowda to Bill Clinton’s penchant for anything McDonald’s.
Surprising, even in hard times, that cookbooks sell. A University of Denver study found that cookbook sales increased by 15 percent in 2020, with bread/baking categories rising 145 percent as pandemic restrictions kept people housebound.
***
The proof of this pudding is in the pudding. Two examples — a recent compilation from UNC professor emeritus Marcie Cohen Ferris published by UNC Press and a tattered antique — illustrate the progression.
“The Appledore Cookbook Containing Practical Receipts for Plain and Rich Cooking” by M. Parloa (no first name) was published in Boston, in 1878. Parloa, identified as “A cook in private families and hotels,” states her purpose in the preface: “(Cookbooks) take for granted that the young housekeeper knows many things that she really does not.” Appledore promises that everything will be “tried and practical.”
Forget electric appliances and standardized measuring devices, replaced by an actual teaspoon, a tea cup, a pint milk bottle. Ingredients were added by the handful, butter measured by the knob. Perishables were kept in an “iced chest.” Wood and coal cookstoves lacked thermometers; heat was described as low, quick, hot or simply “bake.” One temperature is described as “blood warm.” Fat skimmed off roasting pans and soups was precious, same as lard for frying fritters to oysters. The chapter on poultry begins with directions for dressing and cleaning a fresh-killed chicken. Not for the faint of heart.
“Remarks on Digestion” make no claim to medical accuracy when advising “Alcohol retards digestion, rendering it incomplete by coagulating the gastric juice. The stomach, when empty, is in a condition to receive disease …” “Receipts” appear in prose — no ingredients list. Croquettes used up leftovers. Spinach, spelled “spinage,” was tough enough to require boiling for an hour. Without dependable leavening, bread-making became a huge deal marred by frequent flops.
***
Fast-forward 144 years. Cookbooks, better-described as books related to food, have spread outward. The commercial variety continues to investigate international cuisines, diets, single ingredients: UNC Press has a formidable list, including several dozen slim volumes which comprise “Savor the South” series, each exploring an ingredient or foodway: peaches to oysters, barbecue to biscuits. Indulge in nothing but bacon or greens or catfish. “Pies” inspires, while “Sunday Dinner” memorializes a family tradition.
In 2014, the Press published “The Edible South: The Power of Food and the Making of an American Region” by Marcie Cohen Ferris – a wide-ranging, painstakingly researched text, more serious than her quirky “Matzo Ball Gumbo: Culinary Tales of the Jewish South,” published in 2010.
Now, Ferris employs a contemporary platform — connecting food to people — in “Edible North Carolina.”
From contacts made while president of the Southern Foodways Alliance and professor of American studies at UNC she has selected for profiles 20 growers, merchants, herdsmen, fisherfolk, bakers, restaurateurs, chefs from Ocracoke to Asheville. Just don’t expect the subjects to look like the American Gothic farm couple, because these Tar Heels vault beyond fried chicken and country ham while ratifying classics — Lumbee Collard Sandwiches -— and adding new sophistication — Pecan Polvorones with Coffee Granita from the strong Latino influence. Barbecue gets its due at Asheville’s Buxton Hall, which uses pasture-raised pork for that and its famous hash employing every part of the pig save the whiskers. The Chinese restaurant history is explored through family “journeys … of hardship and struggle.”
Happily, a statewide Asian population of 300,000 welcomes preparations beyond General Tso. |Chinese, of course, plus unexpected Laotian at Asian Fusion Kitchen in Morganton, where the rice is grown nearby? Who knew Charlotte had a Bosnian market in the same cross-culture neighborhood as an authentic Mexican bakery? Zadie’s, another featured grocery, operates inside the Old Marshall Jail.
Pies don’t get any better than those produced by Keia Mastrianni of Milk Glass Pie Bakery in Shelby, featured in “Southern Living” magazine. African American influences, sometimes referencing conflict, are explored in detail.
Contributor Shorlette Ammons writes, “I grew up Black and Country. I have never had a strong desire to be anything else.” She now lives in Durham where, ironically, “I eat in (James) Beard nominated restaurants that feature overpriced Black Country staples like deviled eggs, chicken liver and fancied-up pig parts.”
Ammons continues: “The … leaps we have made as Black Country people were catapulted by a shared understanding … food, farming, family, freedom.” Southern Pines rates a mention as “an upscale resort where tamales and grits were served with shrimp and pineapple salsa.” Most chapters end with a recipe, or impetus for a road trip.
“Edible North Carolina” was Ferris’ pandemic project.
“I thought long and hard about finding the best voices, people representative of local food movements,” Ferris said, while driving home to Chapel Hill. “I had a clear idea about the issues, like pasture-raised pork, the LatinX movement and the Asian community.”
Her soapbox topic remains hunger and racial injustice — what she calls “food apartheid,” referencing the need for affordable, high quality, locally grown, nutritious food for all.
As for North Carolina’s rung on the national food ladder, while not yet competing with Charleston or L.A., Manhattan or San Francisco, we’re movin’ on up, using local ingredients prepared new ways by international talent.
“We have become food citizens, educated eaters,” Ferris concludes. “Given North Carolina’s` geographic diversity and the state’s historical breadth from theearliest Native American communities to recently arrived families, no state is better positioned to present the complex story of race, identity, migration, culture, place, food and flavor in the United States.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.