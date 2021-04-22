The “Carolina Canary” is not a bird, but a beautifully restored and maintained, all-yellow high-winged airplane owned and flown by Jim Zazas, of Carthage.
Owner Jim Zazas celebrated the 75th birthday of his “bird” with a few close friends and some airport staff. He had a cake made with an edible photo of the airplane in the frosting. There was a large number 75 on it. The candles were lit inside the airport terminal, and Zazas backed into the propellor-wash (a friend was in the cockpit monitoring the running engine and riding the brakes) to allow the airplane to blow out its own candles.
The plane is a Luscombe 8A powered by a 65 HP Continental engine that was “born” or delivered in Garland, Texas, on Jan. 17, 1946. It was subsequently delivered to the Plaza Airport about 5 to 6 miles northeast of Charlotte, on Jan. 21, 1946. Although the Plaza Airport was closed in the 1950s, the Luscombe flew on and in May of 1980, Zazas became the 16th owner of the airplane, an airplane that has never been based outside of North Carolina.
Zazas calls his restored and reconditioned Luscombe “Carolina Canary” and with a twinkle in his eye, his “Magic Carpet to Adventure.” He flies the airplane, with limited navigational equipment, quite rudimentary by today’s standards and by using a hand-held radio, in an “old school” manner, finger on a chart. He smiles and calls this IFR: I follow roads, railways and rivers). Although he has flown this airplane to most states in the U.S., he still has not gotten up to the far northeast yet. However, he has flown the bright yellow plane, with its black trim, twice to Alaska.
Zazas says he was blessed at an early age by his late father, who showed him unconditional love and fully supported what young Jim wanted. This led him to learning to fly, and subsequently to flying C-130 Hercules transports in the U.S. Air Force for six years. He then became a pilot with Piedmont Airlines until its merger with American Airlines, where he flew such “heavy metal” as the Boeing 727, 757 and 767 passenger jetliners.
He also says he was very fortunate and blessed by friends who enabled and allowed him to fly some truly remarkable airplanes such as a Hawker Sea Fury, P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan, Stearman, DC-3, B-25 Mitchell Bomber and P-2 Neptune. He also spent a few seasons as a volunteer flying a B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator bombers with the Collings Foundation during their “Wings of Freedom Tour.”
“Flying is one of my most rewarding adventures, whether I strap a Boeing 767 or my venerable 1946 Luscombe 8A to my back,” Zazas said in a piece called “Dream Weaver” that he wrote in 1994 for The Southern Aviator. “Each machine offers me the chance to visit and explore places ‘beyond the horizon.’ Whereas the former demands I conform to a closely supervised and regulated environment and schedule, the latter allows me a virtually unlimited opportunity to escape within a unique blend of magic and imagination.”
Zazas said he has made some lifelong friendships with Carolina Canary over the years.
“Perhaps best of all, I have joined in the comradeship of fly-ins and aviation events from Florida to Wisconsin to California to Alaska and beyond,” he said in the “Dream Weaver” article. “It mattered little I had only a 65 HP engine to propel me to these adventures. Friendly chatter of airplanes old and new filled the air when our respective magic carpets were secured for the night.”
Zazas said his plane provides him with much freedom and pleasure.
“The overall experience I gain from my adventure rests with my own abilities and confidence as a pilot,” he said. “I do not push my limits, nor do I demand more from my airplane than it is capable of providing. I remain respectful of the privilege to fly every time I fly.
Yes, my Luscombe is a wonderful magic carpet to adventure. The magic rests with the opportunity to fly. Where I fly is limited only by my imagination.”
So, if you happen to be in the vicinity of the Moore County Airport in the late afternoon to early evening and hear a quiet engine in the sky and look up and see a small, yellow airplane gracefully flying by, give a wave to Jim Zazas and his “Carolina Canary.”
Capt. Scotty Malta, A.A.E., C.A.E., USAF (ret.) is the airport manager of the Moore County Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.