Carrboro-based composer and musician Tim Carless continues his spring 2021 season of live-scored silent films with Harold Lloyd’s “High and Dizzy” Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m. The ArtsCenter’s YouTube Live. A suggested donation of $10 is encouraged and can be made at https://artscenterlive.org/performance/live-stream-high-and-dizzy-live-score-by-tim-carless.
During his recent live-streamed performances of live-scores to films from the silent era, Tim Carless has provided musical backdrops to films from Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin.
For this month’s offering, viewers get to sample the work of the other member of the Holy Trinity of the Silent Era, Harold Lloyd. Though Lloyd’s legacy isn’t as strong in the public consciousness as Keaton or Chaplin, amongst aficionados of film he is considered their equal.
“High and Dizzy” is from 1920 and was written and directed by Hal Roach and stars Harold Lloyd, along with Mildred Davis, who later became Lloyd’s wife. It was the first of what were dubbed “thrill comedies,” when the star of the film is found in a precarious situation, hanging off a building or something similar. Clocking in at 26 minutes of runtime, it’s a comedy that involves sleep-walking, whisky and a window ledge.
Tim Carless has been performing original live-scores to film for years, both solo and with ensembles, beginning in The ArtsCenter’s Wynn Theater and moving online when the COVID-19 pandemic made gathering in-person impossible. Silent film provides the perfect accompaniment for Carless’ thoughtful and emotive playing, as the masterworks of celebrated silent film legends like Harold Lloyd, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton offer a window into the world and filmmaking of nearly a century ago.
Carless introduces each film and shares some context about the history of the film and filmmaker, and concludes each livestream by playing one of his own original songs. All performances are appropriate for kids and adults unless otherwise noted.
Tim Carless has been a working musician for the last 30 years. Having enjoyed tenures in London, New York City and Los Angeles, he has written, performed and recorded with people as disparate as Wreckless Eric, Paul McCartney and Aufgehoben. He scored “The Hanging” for PBS in 2017, and has been based in Carrboro for the last few years. More information about him can be found at www.timcarless.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.