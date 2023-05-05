On Tuesday, May 16, from 12 to 2 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a lunch and learn with the Alzheimer’s Association presenting on “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.” Lunch will be provided by Home Instead. This free program is open to the public for Moore County residents 50 and over.
The goal of the discussion is to help caregivers learn about the costs of caregiving and the benefits of early planning, and how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start a conversation about finances, assess financial and legal needs and, finally, find support.
The Managing Money program is a two-hour educational program. During the program, caregivers will hear tips and ways to help them better prepare for the costs of caregiving. The program includes video clips of real-life caregivers sharing their experiences in managing finances for the loved one they are caring for. In addition, the program provides caregivers with activities to help them develop a legal and financial plan.
You must call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat for this lunch and learn by Friday, May 12, at 5 p.m. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
