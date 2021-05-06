As summer comes into full bloom, so do new opportunities for job training. For those currently unemployed, the Career Training division of Continuing Education at Sandhills Community College can help individuals quickly train for a job. This summer, choose from classes in the health care and automotive fields, or pursue a Notary Public credential, remote drone operator certification, or attend the ServSafe Food Safety and Sanitation class.
For in-person classes, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
Health Care
In “EKG Technician,” students will learn the required skills to become a certified EKG technician and work in a variety of health care settings. Topics include cardiac anatomy and physiology, cardiac cycle, EKG strip analysis, 12 lead EKG and EKG procedures. This class prepares students for the EKG certification with ASPT.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 17-Aug. 11, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., “EKG Technician” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. A second class will be held online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18-Aug. 5, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
In “Central Sterile Processing,” students will learn the primary responsibilities of a central sterile technician, and the practical applications of concepts and procedures. Students will explore preparation, storage, distribution of instruments, supplies, and equipment, quality assurance and inventory management. Upon completion, students will be able to apply the principles of sterilization and disinfection in the workplace, as well as the principles of distribution of instruments and supplies. This class prepares students for the Sterile Processing Technician certification.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 17-Aug. 11, 5:30-9:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Central Sterile Processing” will cost $185 plus the cost of text.
“Nurse Aide, Level 1 Refresher” is for those whose listing has expired on the NC Nurse Aide I Registry or those with a state-recognized or military health care credential. There will be 10 hours of required online work. It is imperative that you attend all virtual meetings. Eligible individuals must have completed a state-approved Nurse Aide I program and have a certificate or transcript supporting completion. Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 for enrollment approval.
Held Wednesday, July 7-Friday, July 9, Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the hybrid class “Nurse Aide, Level 1 Refresher” will cost $130.
“Medical Administrative Assistants (CMAA)” are valuable members of the health care team. Students will learn patient registration, telephone, scheduling, medical records, accounts receivable, data entry and medical claims. This class prepares individuals for the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) national certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA).
Held on Mondays (classroom) and Wednesdays (online), May 17-Aug. 11, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA)” will cost $255 plus the cost of text. A second class will be held online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18-Aug. 5, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
In “Pharmacy Technician,” students will prepare for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam and entry-level employment. Topics include technical procedures for preparing and dispensing prescriptions, packaging and labeling, controlled substance procedures, inventory control, pharmacy calculations and over-the-counter drugs. Upon completion, students will be able to perform basic supervised dispensing techniques in a community pharmacy setting. The prerequisite for this class is WorkKeys Math Level 3.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18-Aug. 12, from 6-10 p.m., “Pharmacy Technician” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. A second class will be offered online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18-Aug. 12, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Automotive
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license.
Offered on Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, from 6-10 p.m., “Auto Safety Inspection” will cost $75. Additional classes will be offered on Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, from 6-10 p.m.
“OBD Emissions Control Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles OBD Emissions Control Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is “Certified Auto Safety Inspection.” This is also a Recertification Class.
Held on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 6-10 p.m., and Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, “OBD Emissions Control Inspection” will cost $75.
Business
A “Notary Public” is officially authorized to witness signatures on legal documents, collect sworn statements, and administer oaths. Students should prepare to have proof of a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions.
Held on Wednesday, May 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., “Notary Public” will cost $75 plus the cost of text. An additional class will be offered on Wednesday, July 7, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Students will prepare for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot certification exam in “FAA Remote Drone Pilot Certification.” Topics include flight theory, flight operations, flight training, national air space, and weather. This class uses the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Remote Pilot-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Study Guide, North Carolina Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Permit Knowledge Test Study Guide, and North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Division of Aviation UAS flight standards best practices. Upon completion, students will be prepared to sit for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test and NCDOT UAS Operator Permit.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 1-July 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturdays, June 12 and 26, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., “FAA Remote Drone Pilot Certification” will cost $130 plus the cost of text.
Hospitality and Food Service
“ServSafe Food Safety and Sanitation” is recommended for all food service facilities, including supervisory personnel, culinary professionals and food service staff. Participants will learn the basics of food handling safety and facility sanitation requirements.
Held on Monday and Tuesdays, June 14-22, from 5:30-9 p.m., “ServSafe Food Safety and Sanitation” will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
Customized Training for Business and Industry
The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education team can customize courses to meet the specific needs of a business or industry, provide resources to assist in developing new training initiatives, or to maintain and support current efforts. Courses can be held at convenient times for you and your staff at any SCC location, your business or other convenient locations.
For business classes, contact Lori Degre at degrel@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3939. For Allied Health and Career Training, contact Sandy Perry at perrys@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3974, or Jenny Troyer at troyerj@sandhills.edu, or (910) 695-3926. For Industrial and Technical classes, contact Ronnie Patton at pattonr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3925.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Summer Semester
The summer semester begins on May 25 and June 29 for curriculum classes. Our Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their adviser.
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and all curriculum programs.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added spring semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.
