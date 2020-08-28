Beginning a new career doesn’t have to involve years of education and cost a small fortune. The Continuing Education Career Training department at Sandhills Community College can help residents train in a matter of months. This September, classes in real estate, construction, automotive, business, and food safety and handing begin.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Construction
“General Contractors Update and Continuing Education” provides general contractors the necessary eight hours of continuing education needed to renew licenses. Held on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., this class will cost $75 plus the $34 NCLBGC fee.
Students will earn the National Safety Council’s (NSC) lift truck operator certification by successfully completing “Forklift Operator.” Topics include the basic design of lift trucks, stabilization of trucks, maintenance, repair costs, and safety aspects in operation.
Held on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 am-Noon, “Forklift Operator” will cost $75 plus text.
Automotive
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license. Held on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 14 and 15, from 6-10 p.m., this class will cost $75.
“OBD Emissions Control Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles OBD Emissions Control Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is “Certified Auto Safety Inspection.” This is also the recertification class. Held on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 21 and 22, from 6-10 p.m., this class will cost $75.
“Escort Vehicle Operator” meets the training requirements set by the NC Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training and exam. Students must have a valid driver’s license without restrictions other than corrective lenses, must not have DWI or reckless driving within the 12 previous months, and must be 21-years of age (can be 18 with a class A commercial driver’s license). All initial applicants must complete a 2- or 4-hour defensive driving course that has been approved by the National Safety Council. (This can be done after this class) Classes can be found at https://www.nsc.org/safety-training/defensive-driving/courses/online/2-and4-hour-course.
Held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., “Escort Vehicle Operator” will cost $75.
Business
“Drone Video and Photography” is those who want to expand their drone flying skills. This in-depth class teaches how students can use their drone for site survey assessment, mission planning, equipment inspection, drone camera configuration setup and basic editing.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., “Drone Video and Photography will cost $75.
A “Notary Public” is officially authorized to witness signatures on legal documents, collect sworn statements, and administer oaths. Students should prepare to have proof of a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions.
Offered on Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 16, from 5:45-9:15 p.m., “Notary Public” will cost $75 plus text.
Hospitality and Food Service
Students will learn the basics of food handling safety and facility sanitation requirements in “ServSafe Food Safety and Sanitation.” This class is recommended for all food service facilities, including supervisory personnel, culinary professionals and food service staff.
Held on Mondays and Tuesdays, Sept. 14-22, from 5:30-9 p.m., “ServSafe Food Safety and Sanitation” will cost $75 plus text.
Customized Training for Business and Industry
The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education team can customize courses to meet the specific needs of a business or industry, provide resources to assist in developing new training initiatives, or to maintain and support current efforts. Courses can be held at convenient times for you and your staff at any SCC location, your business, or other convenient locations.
For business and Career Training, contact Lori Degre at degrel@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3939. For Industrial and Technical classes, contact Ronnie Patton at pattonr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3925.
Registration
To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There may be funds available to help students pay for Continuing Education courses. Contact Jason Levister at (910) 695-3778 or levisterj@sandhills.edu, or Amanda Rovetta at (910) 695-3766 or rovettaa@sandhills.edu to learn more about SCC Continuing Education scholarships.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
