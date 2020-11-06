Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Career Training division can help you keep up-to-date in your Nurse Aide listing, maintain your construction contracting license, obtain new automotive certifications, or earn your Escort Vehicle Operator Certification this November. These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Health Care Occupations
“Nurse Aide, Level 1 Refresher” is for those whose listing has expired on the NC Nurse Aide I Registry. Eligible individuals must have completed a state-approved Nurse Aide I program and have a certificate or transcript supporting completion. It is also for individuals with a state-recognized or military health care credential. Bontact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 for enrollment approval.
Held Monday-Friday, Nov. 16-20, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., “Nurse Aide, Level 1 Refresher” will cost $130 plus the cost of text.
Construction
“General Contractors Update and Continuing Education” provides general contractors the necessary eight hours of Continuing Education needed to renew licenses. Offered on Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 21, and Thursday, Nov. 19, this class will cost $107.
Automotive
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license. Held on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9 and 10, from 6-10 p.m., this class will cost $75.
“OBD Emissions Control Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles OBD Emissions Control Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is “Certified Auto Safety Inspection.” This is also a Recertification Class.
Held on Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 6-10 p.m., “OBD Emissions Control Inspection” will cost $75.
“Escort Vehicle Operator Certification” meets the training requirements set by the NC Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam. Students must have a valid driver’s license without restrictions other than use of corrective lens, must not have a DWI or reckless driving within the previous 12 months, and must be 21-years of age (can be 18 with a Class A commercial driver’s license). All initial applicants must complete a two-or four-hour defensive driving course that has been approved by the National Safety Council. (This can be done after this class.) Classes can be found at http://bit.ly/37276ez.
Held on Monday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., “Escort Vehicle Operation Certification” will cost $75.
Customized Training for Business and Industry
The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education team can customize courses to meet the specific needs of a business or industry, provide resources to assist in developing new training initiatives or to maintain and support current efforts. Courses can be held at convenient times for you and your staff at any SCC location, your business, or other convenient locations.
For business classes, contact Lori Degre at degrel@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3939. For Allied Health and Career Training, contact Sandy Perry at perrys@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3974, or Jenny Troyer at troyerj@sandhills.edu, or (910) 695-3926. For Industrial and Technical classes, contact Ronnie Patton at pattonr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3925.
Registration
To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There may be funds available to help students pay for Continuing Education courses. Contact Jason Levister at (910) 695-3778 or levisterj@sandhills.edu, or Amanda Rovetta at (910) 695-3766 or rovettaa@sandhills.edu to learn more about SCC Continuing Education scholarships.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
