The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Career Training division can help students start a new career in 2021. Begin training for a job in health care and construction, gain real estate education credentials, earn automotive certifications, or become a notary public.
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship is available for many upcoming Career Training classes. The scholarship is based on need and will award up to $750 per student, and can be used for tuition, fees, book, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, child care and other components as deemed necessary. Find out more about this scholarship at sandhills.edu/available-funds-for-your-training.
For classes that require face-to-face interaction, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
Health Care Occupations
“Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)” is part one of a two-part class to learn the front and back office skills required to become a certified medical assistant. Topics include A & P, medical terminology, safety and infection control, procedures/examinations, medical law and ethics, administrative procedures, billing, coding and insurance This class prepares students for the Medical Assisting certification with AAMA.
Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements. A Work Keys Reading for Information test, drug screening, background check and current immunizations are required for registration.
Held Mondays-Thursdays, Jan. 25-May 24, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., “Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)” will cost $205.50 plus the cost of texts. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
In “EKG Technician,” students will learn the required skills to become a certified EKG technician and work in a variety of health care settings. Topics include cardiac anatomy and physiology, cardiac cycle, EKG strip analysis, 12 lead EKG and EKG procedures. This class prepares students for the EKG certification with ASPT.
Held on Mondays in-person, and Wednesdays online from 6-9 p.m., the hybrid class “EKG Technician” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. Another class will be offered online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 26-May 13, from 6-9 p.m. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
In “Central Sterile Processing,” students will learn the primary responsibilities of a central sterile technician and the practical applications of concepts and procedures. Students will explore preparation, storage, distribution of instruments, supplies and equipment, quality assurance, and inventory management. Upon completion, students will be able to apply the principles of sterilization and disinfection in the workplace, as well as the principles of distribution of instruments and supplies. This class prepares students for the Sterile Processing Technician certification.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 20-May 12, from 6-9 p.m., the hybrid class “Central Sterile Processing” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
In “Nurse Aide Level 1,” students will prepare to work as a nurse aide under the supervision of licensed health care professionals by performing hands-on patient care. Successful completion prepares students for the State Board examination for NC NA Registry listing. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements. Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 for enrollment approval.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 11-May 10, with classroom hours from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., lab from 2-4 p.m., and clinicals from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Nurse Aide Level 1” will cost $205 plus the cost of the course pack.
“Medical Administrative Assistants (CMAA)” are valuable members of the health care team handling a broad range of duties, including patient registration, telephone, scheduling, medical records, accounts receivable, data entry and medical claims. This class prepares individuals for the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) national certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA).
Held on Mondays in-person, and Wednesdays, online, Jan. 11-May 12, and Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6-9 p.m., the hybrid class “Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA)” will cost $255 plus the cost of text. A second class will be offered online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 12-May 11, from 6-9 p.m. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
In “Pharmacy Technician,” students will prepare for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam and entry-level employment. Topics include technical procedures for preparing and dispensing prescriptions, packaging and labeling, controlled substance procedures, inventory control, pharmacy calculations and over-the-counter drugs. Upon completion, students will be able to perform basic supervised dispensing techniques in a community pharmacy setting. The prerequisite for this class is WorkKeys Math Level 3.
Held in-person on Tuesdays, and Thursdays online, Jan. 26-May 13, from 6-9:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Pharmacy Technician will cost $185 plus the cost of text. A second class will be offered online, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 20-May 12, from 6-9:30 p.m. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
Students will learn the skills necessary to draw blood specimens in various health care settings and blood donation centers in “Phlebotomy Technician and Clinical Rotation.” Topics include venipuncture, specimen handling, record-keeping and the healthcare profession. A Work Keys Reading for Information test, drug screening, background check and current immunizations are required for registration. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements.
Held in-person on Tuesdays, and Thursdays online from 6-9:30 p.m., from Jan. 19-May 11, the hybrid class “Phlebotomy Technician and Clinical Rotation” will cost $205.50 plus the cost of text. Clinical will be held Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There will be one Saturday class from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
Real Estate
Topics in “Real Estate Post-Licensing 302 Contracts and Closings” will include selected basic contract law concepts, real estate sales contract preparation, sales contract procedures, buyer’s due diligence, closing procedures, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, closing disclosure preparation, contracts for deed, options, selected real estate license status and education issues.
Held on Thursdays and Fridays, Jan. 14, 15, 21 and 22, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., “Real Estate Post-Licensing 302 Contracts and Closings” will cost $130 plus the cost of text.
Construction
“NCCER Core Essentials and Crew Leadership” is a prerequisite to all other Level 1 craft curriculum. This class offers the basic skills needed to continue education in any craft area. It teaches basic safety, communication skills, and introduction to construction drawings, basic leadership skills and styles, delegating, and problem solving, project planning, scheduling, and estimating. Scholarships are available for this class.
Held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 12-April 28, from 6-9 p.m., “NCCER Core Essentials and Crew Leadership” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
NCCER Core is a prerequisite to all other Level 1 craft curriculum, and a pre-requisite for Plumbing Level 1. “NCCER Core Essentials for Plumbing” offers the basic skills needed to continue education in any craft area. Basic safety, communication skills and introduction to construction drawings will be taught, as well as basic leadership skills, styles, delegating problem solving, project planning, scheduling and estimating. Scholarships are available for this class.\Held on Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 11-May 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., “NCCER Core Essentials for Plumbing” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
In “HVAC Level 2” students will learn about alternating current, compressors, refrigerants and oils, leak detection, evacuation recovery, charging, metering devices, heat pumps, basic maintenance, chimneys vents and flues, sheet metal duct systems, fiberglass and fabric duct systems, commercial airside systems, air quality equipment and introduction to hydronic systems. The prerequisite for this class is HVAC Level 1. Scholarships are available for this class.
Held on Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 11-June 10, from 6-9:30 p.m., and five Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., “HVAC Level 2” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class.
“General Contractors Update and CE” provides general contractors the necessary six hours of Continuing Education needed to renew licenses. Held on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 8:30-3:30 p.m., “General Contractors Update and CE” will cost $75 plus $32 in GC fees. This class will also be offered on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Automotive
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license. Held on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 11 and 12, from 6-10 p.m., “Auto Safety Inspection” will cost $75.
“OBD Emissions Control Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles OBD Emissions Control Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is “Certified Auto Safety Inspection.” This is also a Recertification Class. Held on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, from 6-10 p.m., “OBD Emissions Control and Inspection” will cost $75.
Business
A notary public is officially authorized to witness signatures on legal documents, collect sworn statements and administer oaths. Prepare to have proof of a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and 27, from 5:30-9 p.m., “Notary Public” will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
Customized Training for Business and Industry
The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education team can customize courses to meet the specific needs of a business or industry, provide resources to assist in developing new training initiatives or to maintain and support current efforts. Courses can be held at convenient times for you and your staff at any SCC location, your business, or other convenient locations.
For business classes, contact Lori Degre at degrel@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3939. For Allied Health and Career Training, contact Sandy Perry at perrys@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3974, or Jenny Troyer at troyerj@sandhills.edu, or (910) 695-3926. For Industrial and Technical classes, contact Ronnie Patton at pattonr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3925.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
