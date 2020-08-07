Beginning a new career doesn’t have to involve years of education and cost a small fortune. The Continuing Education Career Training department at Sandhills Community College can help residents train in a matter of months.

For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.

Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.

Health Care Occupations

In the hybrid class “Nurse Aid, Level 1” prepare to work as a Nurse Aide under the supervision of licensed health care professionals by performing hands-on patient care. Successful completion prepares students for the State Board examination for N.C. NA Registry listing.

“Nurse Aid, Level 1” will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 3. Classroom hours are 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., lab hours are 2-4 p.m., and clinical hours are 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. A second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 18-Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 4. Classroom hours are 4-9:30 p.m., lab hours are 2-4 p.m., and clinical hours 3:30-9:30 p.m. The cost is $205.50, plus the course pack. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements. Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 for enrollment approval.

Construction

The hybrid course “Construction Project Management” provides students with the skills necessary to work as a construction supervisor or job foreman. Management skills in people and problem solving, planning, estimating, safety supervision, scheduling, controlling costs, and resources will be taught.

“Construction Project Management” will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. The cost is usually $185, but the fee is being paid for by donors to the college this semester.

“General Contractors Update and Continuing Education” provides General Contractors the necessary eight hours of Continuing Education needed to renew licenses. This class will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and offered on Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22, 29, and Thursday, Aug. 27. The cost is $75.

Business

A “Notary Public” is officially authorized to witness signatures on legal documents, collect sworn statements, and administer oaths. Students should prepare to have proof of a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions.

“Notary Public” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 17 and 18, from 5:45-9:15 p.m. A second class will be offered on Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 16 from 5:45-9:15 p.m. The cost is $75 plus the cost of text.

Registration

To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg.

Campus Health Precautions

For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff, Sandhills Community College has installed additional hand sanitizing stations on campus and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is done twice each weekday and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.

