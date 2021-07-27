Ace your next job interview, spruce up your budget skills or earn North Carolina’s only soft skill credential this August. Through the Continuing Education Career Development division, Sandhills Community College offers classes to help individuals improve their job interviewing, soft skills and more. These classes are offered at a minimal cost of $75, but the fee is waived for qualified students.
Students can match skills with an existing job or develop a training plan to learn new skills, explore career opportunities and develop a written plan of action in “Revamp Your Career.” They will create or update their resume, customizing it for different jobs. Students will also learn to sell themselves and stand out from other applicants in an interview. Participants will learn to deal with the stress of long-term unemployment and how to use age as an asset in their job search.
“Revamp Your Career” offers various monthly classes that are carried out online. Online classes are very similar to a traditional class, only taken from your home (or wherever your computer, tablet or phone is located). Most sessions are presented live. Students can interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. They may be asked to submit assignments or projects through email.
Revamp your Career classes will be held on Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m.
“Budgeting 101: Smart Money Decisions,” will be held on Aug. 12, and “Ace the Job Interview” will be held on Aug. 26. Call Pamela Alsobrook at (910) 944-7697 for more information and to register.
In “Working Smart – The Only NC Soft Skill Credential” sessions will include: Gain Your Competitive Edge, Learn the Secret to Unlock Workplace Communication, Be More Effective in the Workplace, Get Noticed by Your Employer, and Climb the Ladder to Success. This class will be held Monday-Thursday, Aug. 2-5, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
