Through the Continuing Education Career Development division, Sandhills Community College offers classes to help individuals plan careers, seek jobs, learn soft skills and upgrade computer skills. These classes are offered at a minimal cost of $75, but the fee is waived for qualified students.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment are being stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Students can match skills with an existing job or develop a training plan to learn new skills, explore career opportunities, and develop a written plan of action in “Revamp Your Career.” They will create or update their résumé, customizing it for different jobs. Students will also learn to sell themselves and stand out from other applicants in an interview. Participants will learn to deal with the stress of long-term unemployment and how to use age as an asset in their job search.
“Revamp Your Career” offers classes that will be held online. Online classes are very similar to a traditional class, only taken from your home (or wherever your computer, tablet or phone is located.) Most sessions are presented live. Students can interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. They may be asked to submit assignments or projects through email.
“Resume Writing” will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m., and “Ace the Job Interview” will be offered on Jan. 28, from 9-10:30 a.m. Call Pamela Alsobrook at (910) 944-7697 for more information or to register.
Another class, “Working Smart – The Only NC Soft Skill Credential” will teach students how to gain their competitive edge, learn the secret to unlock workplace communication, be more effective in the workplace, get noticed by their employer, and climb the ladder to success.
“Working Smart” will be held Monday-Thursday, Jan. 11-14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The class may move to an online, interactive platform based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the class.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.