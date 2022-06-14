The Cardinal Park presents the second annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 19, starting at 12 p.m. Enjoy a free, family-friendly day of fun at the park. Live music will be provided by Dennis Harrison and A New Creation.
Known as “Freedom Day,” Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1865 and honors the emancipation of enslaved people following the Civil War.
Cardinal Park, located in Pinebluff, was built as a labor of love by the late Felton Capel and his wife, Jean. Although he was a Richmond County native, it was in Moore County where he made his life and legacy.
Capel moved to Southern Pines after World War II and graduated from Hampton University in Virginia. He was very much a trailblazer, helping bring about the peaceful integration of social and political life in Southern Pines and leading the way for other Blacks in the business world.
When Cardinal Park first opened in the 1960s, few public amenities were available to the Black community, particularly swimming spots. The park served as a welcoming place for reunions and celebrations between family and friends. It has been used for weddings, church services and baptisms.
After Felton Capel passed away, Cardinal Park closed. In 2019, it reopened its gates for the first time in years thanks to the dedicated efforts of Mitch Capel.
In a previous interview in The Pilot, Capel said that it was a “now or never” situation for him and the park. Despite his award-winning career as a writer and performance artist, a job with American Airlines, and countless other responsibilities, he decided he couldn’t let the park continue falling into disrepair.
Today, the 37-acre park has undergone renovation and additions, including newly cleared land, a large sand beach, and lakeside shelters for shade and refreshments. Though the Juneteenth celebration is free to attend, Cardinal Park regularly operates with an admission fee that includes fishing, swimming, basketball and volleyball, horseshoes and corn hole. Paddleboat, kayaks and canoes can be rented by the hour. The park is pet-friendly and camping is available across from the main beach.
Cardinal Park is located at 657 S. Walnut St., in Pinebluff (directly off U.S. 1 South). Rain date is Monday, June 20.
(1) comment
Based on questionable, revisionist history and used to further racial tension in our nation. Fortunately it appears that this phony holiday has little traction and little interest other than among government employees to get yet another day off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.