The Cruising’ the Park car show will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Aberdeen Lake Park beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m.
“Presented by the Friends of Aberdeen Library and chaired by Jewel and Robbie Monroe, this year promises to be bigger and more exciting than the 2019 show,” says a spokesman.
Food and beverages will be for sale, a DJ will spin some tunes, a 50/50 raffle will be held and other raffle prizes will be given.
The event is free.
Judges will select the Top 25, Best of Show and Lady’s Choice, with winners announced prior to the end of the show time.
“So, come out and enjoy a great car show, walk down memory lane as you view vintage cars of another era, dream of racing a hot rod or stare in awe of antique cars,” says the spokesman. “Bring the family and enjoy the fall weather of Moore County, all while helping a nonprofit organization.”
Friends of Aberdeen Library’s mission is to raise funds to provide expanded library services via a new library to citizens of Aberdeen and surrounding area.
Organized in 2014, the group has raised money and purchased the land and continues to raise money to begin construction.
Sponsorships are available at four levels and sponsors will benefit from the publicity prior to and during the show.
For more information, contact Robbie or Jewell Monroe at (910) 281-3092, Janet Peele at (910) 944-1896 or Betsy Mofield at (910) 944-2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.