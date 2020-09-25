Cape Fear Regional Theatre is pleased to announce its production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” after a nearly 6-month hiatus.
“Lady Day” is the story of famed singer Billie Holiday’s final performance before her untimely death in 1959. Through songs and stories, Lady Day reveals her loneliness, inner fire, and a spirit that refuses to break. The show is interwoven with more than a dozen musical numbers including “When a Woman Loves a Man,” “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit.”
“Lady Day” will be performed outside at the old Haymount Auto Repair (100 Broadfoot Avenue), a few doors down from CFRT, from Oct. 8-25.
“We are thrilled to return to telling great stories and are so grateful to Mr. Wiggs, the owner of Haymount Auto, for allowing us to use this outdoor space and to the city of Fayetteville for their support in bringing ‘Lady Day’ to our community,” says a spokesman. “We have worked very hard to provide a live theater experience that is as safe and enjoyable as possible.”
The audience will sit in “pods” of 2 or 4 and be spaced apart. Paper tickets and programs have been eliminated to create a contact-free environment, and masks will be required of all staff and audience.
“Lady Day” will be directed by Greensboro-based artist Gregory Horton, with Janeta Jackson taking on the role of the iconic songbird herself. Audiences will remember Jackson from CFRT’s “Crowns,” the gospel musical that delighted sold-out houses in May 2019. She also brought “Lady Day” to life at Actors Theatre of Charlotte last year. Audiences will also recognize Brian Whitted, who is the musical director, who also plays the role of Jimmy Powers, Lady Day’s pianist. Whitted, a Fayetteville native, has worked on multiple CFRT shows, most recently 2015’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” His start at CFRT led him to New York City, where he worked on the Broadway productions of “Chicago” and “Violet” and worked as a pianist for Bette Midler and Jennifer Hudson.
“Seating will be very limited, so audiences are encouraged to book early,” says the spokesman.
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” has previews on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9, where tickets are only $19, and opens Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesday though Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $32.
As a Blue Star Theater, CFRT offers military discounts for all performances and hosts military appreciation nights (Oct. 14). CFRT will host a teacher appreciation night, when all educators receive a 25 percent discount on tickets (Oct. 16.) The show runs through Oct. 25. For tickets and information visit cfrt.org or call the box office at (910) 323-4233.
