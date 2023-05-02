Mention pottery and painting in Moore County and two names that will enter the conversation are painter Jessie Mackay and potter Ben Owen III. They each grew up in different places and with different experiences, but their artistic paths have a lot of similarities. One thing both artists have in common is access to the best art influences from an early age.
The Arts Council of Moore County’s May art exhibit “Canvas and Clay” features paintings by Mackay and pottery by Owen. An opening reception with the artists will be held Friday, May 5, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Arts Council Galleries at Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. The show will remain on display through May 26, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Owen grew up around clay in Westmoore, down the road form the pottery mecca of Seagrove. Under the expert tutelage of his grandfather and master potter, Ben Sr., Ben III began working the pottery wheel at 8 years old, and by age 13 he was an apprentice of his grandfather. Every day after school, he studied the shapes, glazes and traditions of the Owen aesthetic and learned to appreciate the history and legacy of generations of craft.
Mackay’s artistic influences were right inside and outside her door growing up in Westport, Conn. While her parents were casual painters, living across the Long Island Sound from New York City gave her easy access to all the museums, galleries and art shows. She admired the Impressionists and Fauvism, a movement in modern art led by Henri Matisse characterized by intense colors and strong brush strokes, which is a hallmark of her own work.
Neither artist is bashful about using color.
Owen has always experimented with colorful glazes. Even his glaze names (Chinese red, teadust, purple haze, yellow stardust, blue frost) make you want to see and collect them all.
Mackay’s art, in the words of the late William Zimmer, a contributing art critic for The New York Times, “A painting by Jessie Mackay will light up the room. Jessie’s colors (she paints in oils) are never muddy, they often don’t seem mixed. Many of her landscape subjects are familiar, the countryside in Tuscany for instance, but the freshness of the paint revivifies them, and makes the viewer see them anew.”
