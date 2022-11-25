Get into the spirit of the Sandhills at one of the area’s upcoming festive tree lighting events and Christmas parades to help kick off the holidays.
Get into the spirit of the Sandhills at one of the area’s upcoming festive tree lighting events and Christmas parades to help kick off the holidays.
Southern Pines Tree Lighting
The annual tree lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Southern Pines Train Station. Santa will arrive by fire truck and he will be available for pictures from 4:30-6 p.m. (bring your own phones/cameras). Entertainment begins at 5 p.m. and the tree will light at 6:15 p.m.
Robbins Hometown Christmas
The holiday celebration in Robbins begins with a parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting, letters to Santa, a visit with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn at the Robbins Greenspace.
Aberdeen Tree Lighting
The Aberdeen town Christmas tree will be lit Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:15 p.m., at the train depot, 100 E. Main St., in downtown Aberdeen. Evening activities include special performances, light refreshments and a visit from Santa.
Pinehurst Tree Lighting
The Pinehurst village Christmas tree will be lit Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park. Enjoy music, holiday cheer and a chance to see Santa. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Vendors on-site with food and beverages available for purchase.
Whispering Pines Tree Lighting
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., the Christmas tree will be lit at Whispering Pines Village Activity Field, 10 Hardee Lane. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. on a firetruck and there will be a show with Happy Dan the Magic Man. This is a free event.
Southern Pines Christmas Parade
The annual holiday parade along Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., followed by Cookies with Santa sponsored by the Junior League of Moore County at the Southern Pines train station. Donations are encouraged in exchange for a treat and photo with Santa.
Aberdeen Christmas Parade
The annual holiday parade through historic downtown Aberdeen will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. There will be elaborate floats, marching bands, vintage cars and more.
Southern Pines Carriage Christmas Parade
One of the area’s most unique holiday events, the Carriage Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines. Enjoy holiday pageantry with horses and pony-drawn carriages.
Carthage Christmas Parade
The annual holiday parade through Carthage will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. Enjoy lighted floats, marching bands, vintage cars and more.
Vass Christmas Parade
The holiday parade in Vass steps off Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., from Vass-Lakeview Elementary School.
