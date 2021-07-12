The campy 1997 classic “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” hits the big screen under the stars at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. Based on his Saturday Night Live character and as a tribute to James Bond, The Pink Panther, and the Beatles, Mike Myers created a highly quoted iconic franchise of action, spy, comedies.
Myers plays Austin Powers, a secret agent from the swinging ’60’s, who was cryogenically frozen and thawed out 30 years later. Times have changed, and the world isn’t as groovy as the now out-of-date Powers remembers. But that won’t keep him from tracking down and stopping his old nemesis Dr. Evil — also played by Myers — from taking over the world.
Movie Trivia
• One night, the Canadian Mike Myers was jokingly flirting with his wife in a British accent. At her encouragement, he wrote down the routine which eventually became the script for “Austin Powers.”
• Myers originally wanted Jim Carrey to play Dr. Evil. Due to a schedule conflict with “Liar, Liar” (1997), Carey had to pass, so Myers decided to play the role himself.
• The shushing scene was improvised by Mike Myers (as Dr. Evil) and Seth Green (Scott Evil), along with 40 percent of the film.
• Daniel Craig felt that Austin Powers made it difficult for movie goers to take James Bond seriously, so producers made the next Bond film, “Casino Royale,” darker and grittier.
• “Austin Powers” features two iconic Seinfeld actors: Larry Thomas (The Soup Nazi) and Brian George (Babu Bhatt).
The movies start at sunset (approximately 8:45 p.m.) on the theater’s park. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Guests may bring portable chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers, or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available — one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Groups of 10 or more should contact the Sunrise for special reserved party seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.