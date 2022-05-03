All of the shops will be open and there will be as many as 150 vendors along Cameron’s historic streets offering antiques, collectibles and unique items this Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, for the Spring Antiques Street Fair. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days, rain or shine.
Several food trucks will be set up with a variety of lunch, snack and treats, in addition to several local churches providing lunch options on Saturday. Parking will be available throughout the town, just look for the signs.
On Saturday there will be a live music performance by Cooper Marona and Friends at the corner of Carthage Street and Carter Street, at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
“It’s shopping, food and fun this Friday and Saturday,” said Wendy Butner, Cameron’s town clerk and finance officer. “This is our second Antique Fair since the corona shutdown, and we're working to build it back as a major event in Moore County.”
The fair was founded in 1979 by the late Isabel Thomas, a former Cameron mayor and owner of the erstwhile Miss Bell’s Tearoom. At the peak of its popularity, the event traditionally held on the first Saturdays in May and October brought more than 10,000 shoppers and vendors to the town. Elton John was once a customer.
The event’s success prompted a wave of antique shops to open in Cameron. In recent years, fair organizers and town officials have worked to revamp the fair by restricting vendor booths to sales of antique and vintage furniture, collectibles, vintage clothing and traditional hand-crafted items, nursery plants and food.
“The committee and fair officials chose to bring it back to its beginning, to be a collector’s outing,” Butner said.
Historic Cameron is located on N.C. 24-27, just off U.S. 1, between Southern Pines and Sanford. For more information, call (910) 245-3212 or visit www.townofcameron.com.
