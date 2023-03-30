The Arts Council of Moore County is celebrating 43 years of its popular Fine Arts Festival and is calling all artists to participate.
Submissions are limited to two entries per artist and will bejudged in the following categories: oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing/pastel, photography, mixed media/printmaking and 3-D. Entries will be received at Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, on Wednesday through Saturday, July 5-9, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
This popular event attracts works from artists across the country offering them not only an opportunity to have their work judged, but also the opportunity to display their works to the public. Hosted by ACMC Board, all festival artists and their guests are invited to the free opening reception on Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at Campbell House. The awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
This year’s festival is sponsored by Adele Buytenhuys, Artists League of the Sandhills, Paula Caddell, Charles Schwab, Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Doris and Pete Gulley/Gulley’s Garden Center, Fore Properties, Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques, Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines and Robbins May and Rich LLP.
The judge for this year’s festival will be Ophelia Station, an abstract painter and public school educator from Creedmoor. Her paintings are in private and public collections across the U.S. and on display at the NC Museum of Art’s gift shop. She will make the following awards, at her discretion: Sara Wilson Hodgkins Best in Show ($500), first place in each category ($125), second place in each category ($100), third place in each category ($75), honorable mention in each category (Ribbon). The Cecilie “Lee” Barrett People’s Choice Award ($200) is named in honor of Lee Barrett’s many years of dedication to making this festival such a success.
Local businesses and private individuals are invited to support the festival with purchase awards, which means they will agree, in advance, to purchase a piece of art, thus further supporting the artists and the Arts Council.
Artists take note: You have less than three months to complete your masterpiece(s). For a brochure and additional information, call (910) 692-2787, and/or visit the Arts Council of Moore County website, www.MooreArt.org.
