The Arts Council of Moore County is celebrating 42 years of its popular Fine Arts Festival and is calling all artists to participate. This popular event attracts works from artists across the country offering them not only an opportunity to have their work judged, but also the opportunity to display their works to the public.
This year’s festival is sponsored by Artist League of the Sandhills, Charles Schwab, Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Doris and Pete Gulley/Gulley’s Garden Center, Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques, Parsec Financial Wealth Management, Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines, Robbins May and Rich LLP, and Sue Byrd and Glenn Bradley/IED Integrated Ecological Design.
Submissions are limited to two per artist in the following categories, oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing/pastel, photography, mixed media/printmaking, and 3-D. Entries will be received at Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, Monday-Friday, July 18 -22, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m.
Hosted by ACMC Board, all festival artists and their guests are invited to the free Opening Reception on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6-8p.m., at Campbell House. The awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
The judge for this year’s festival is Maya Brooks, Mellon Foundation assistant curator of the North Carolina Museum of Art. She will make the following awards, at her discretion:
Sara Wilson Hodgkins Best in Show ($500 prize), 1st place in each category ($125 prize), 2nd place in each category ($100 prize), 3rd place in each category ($75 prize), Honorable mention in each category (Ribbon).
The Cecilie “Lee” Barrett People's Choice Award ($200 prize) is named in honor of Lee Barrett’s many years of dedication to making this festival such a success.
In addition, local businesses and private individuals are invited to support the festival with purchase awards, which means they will agree, in advance, to purchase a piece of art, thus further supporting the artists and the Arts Council.
Artist take note, you have less than three months to complete your masterpiece(s) for this popular annual art festival! For a brochure and additional information, call (910) 692-2787, and/or visit the Arts Council’s website at www.MooreArt.org.
