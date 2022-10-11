My Cabin

Originally built in 1916, “My Cabin”  is one of eight historic properties in Pinehurst on this year’s Sandhills Woman’s Exchange Log Cabin and Gardens Tour.

 PHOTOGRAPH BY JOHN GESSNER FOR PINESTRAW MAGAZINE

The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange Log Cabin and Gardens Tour will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance at the SWE cabin, 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst; at Duneberry’s, 120 Market Square, Pinehurst; or at R. Riveter, 154 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines. Volunteer docents at each of the eight distinguished locations will explain the unusual historical aspects of each cabin on the tour. The event is sponsored by  Harris Blake LLC, Pinehurst Insurance Rob McVay, and Rob and Rita Menzies; special thanks also to Jack Hadden Floral for arrangements at all the locations and the nurses at FirstHealth of the Carolinas for their “bootie” contribution. All tour participants are invited to enjoy a complimentary dessert and drink at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange cabin during tour hours. Homemade desserts are presented with compliments from the board and communications team members. At the Exchange, enter a raffle for a ham, turkey, pizza and cake; or try your luck with a raffle for a beautiful handmade quilt. The winner’s name will be drawn at 4 p.m. 

The image of a cabin as a lowly dwelling lacking basic amenities evolved long ago from 19th century shelter into 21st century mountain retreats, ski lodges and vacation hideaways. Abe Lincoln may have been born in one, but it bears no resemblance to the adaptation Kelly Rader has wrought in Pinehurst. Based on comfort and informality, her rebuild may look rustic on the outside but within, soft jazz wafts from a sound system. Half a dozen flat screen TVs hang from walls that remain log only in the living room. Mile-high duvets cover queen-sized beds except for built-in bunks awaiting grandchildren. A screened porch opens onto a stone terrace and, from the new second story, dormers look onto a quiet lane leading into the village.

My Cabin

"My Cabin," a historic home in Pinehurst
My Cabin kitchen

The renovated kitchen at "My Cabin" in Pinehurst

