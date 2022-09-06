Encore Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2022-2023 season with “Bye Bye Birdie” through a collaborative production using the Sunrise Theater stage in downtown Southern Pines.
“Bye Bye Birdie” is a wildly nostalgic musical that tells the story of a rock star determined to boost his popularity with one last publicity stunt before entering the Army. As fresh and vibrant a story as ever, teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie (Collin Conway) has been drafted and chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee (Josie Lankford) for a very public farewell kiss.
Featuring a tuneful, high-energy score, bouncy teens and a hilarious script, this loving send-up to 1950s small town America, teenagers and rock ‘n’ roll music will have you dancing and singing along in your seat.
The cast also includes James Wheeler as Albert Peterson and Marisa Di Gregorio as Rose Alvarez, plus Derek Jones, Mimi Carter, Ross Altergott, Marion Grote, Nolan McGrath, Grey Coleman, Ava Helvig, Tyler Berndt, Julie Briggs, and 14 more. The actors range from 10 to 75 years old. This show also features an all-female production crew, including music director Alison Lawrence and choreographer Jillian Brocki.
“Even though the play takes place in the 1950s, it is still easy for us to relate to the story today. It has held up through generations. Not only young love and rock ‘n’ roll, but it also relates to growing up from adolescence to teenagers,” says director Rhonda Brocki. “(The musical) may be set in 1958, but it could also be set in 2022.”
A huge production with 39 in the cast, “Bye Bye Birdie” marks an artistic milestone for Encore Center’s owner and founder, Sarah Lankford.
Shortly before the pandemic, Lankford converted a historical building on West New Hampshire Avenue, the massive 9,500-square- foot former Powell Funeral Home, into a performance arts venue and educational facility. The transformation created a flexible theater auditorium space, dance studios, and classrooms for music, dance and theatrical instruction.
“Our main focus is multi-generational audiences and performers. We provide a place where families can participate together, and every production is family-friendly,” Lankford says. “We also incorporate community members in all of our shows, and work with a series of directors so there is a range of different artistic visions.”
Lankford also credits Becky Podligar, Encore’s company manager, for their success.
“She is the backbone of this theater. That is the best description of her. She keeps everything going smoothly,” she says. “We like to call it making magic together.”
Encore Center’s first, large-scale musical production was made possible through a collaboration with Sunrise Theater, a fellow arts-based nonprofit and neighbor in downtown Southern Pines.
Housed in a renovated 1940s’ theater on North East Broad Street, Sunrise offers first-run and independent films, concerts, live broadcasts of the Met Opera, the Bolshoi Ballet in cinema, plus live theater productions and other community events.
“At Sunrise, we are focused on giving a varied experience so everyone in the community has something they can look forward to. Sunrise is a place where the traditional shows are seen, and some of our other shows may be a bit more experimental or a bit rougher around the edges. We want to entertain everyone that is in town,” says Executive Director Kevin Dietzel.
Lankford first approached Sunrise, in 2017 and Dietzel hoped there would be another opportunity to collaboree.
“We knew we wanted to work together,” he says. “It makes sense that if we are trying to bring live theater to our stage, why not work with the live theater company from right across the street. A lot of towns that have (multiple) theaters may feel they are in competition. We don’t feel that way at all, especially because we are so close together.”
A big musical was the ideal springboard for their collaboration.
“Bye Bye Birdie’ has huge dance numbers and we want to give the audience the best version of that as possible,” says Lankford.
Dietzel and Lankford also hope their collaboration will inspire other partnerships between arts organizations across the area.
“The things we can bring to the community will be so much larger if everyone — with all their talents — came together to create artistic opportunities. It is our goal to set that example and we know it is also the goal of the Arts Council of Moore County to encourage organizations to work together. We hope to be kickstarters of that. We can do some really cool things,” Lankford says.
Dietzel agrees. “In a community as tight-knit as ours, it is amazing to have neighbors in theater who are friendly and willing to support each other. The Encore Center always produces high quality work, so we jumped at the opportunity for this partnership. There are a number of things like this where we are more interested in working in partnership rather than striking out on our own.”
Those efforts include Sunrise’s shining a “spotlight” on different small locally owned and Black-owned businesses as part of its film series offerings, pop-up markets and other community gatherings. In that same vein, Encore Center has partnered with a local nonprofit that aligns with each show scheduled for its 2022-23 season.
“Bye Bye Birdie” will highlight the work of Males of Distinction, a motivational, youth leadership program established by Anthony McCauley. He organized the organization in 2017 as a way to provide boys, ages 8 to 18 years old, with tools to become good citizens and build successful lives.
Program participants will serve as ushers for all of Encore Center’s “Bye Bye Birdie” shows held at Sunrise.
Encore Center presents “Bye Bye Birdie” Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m.; and also the weekend of Sept. 23-25, at Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Tickets start at $17; purchase at www.sunrisetheater.com or the Sunrise Theater box office.
For information about Encore Center and its upcoming season, visit www.encorecenter.net or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475 or laura@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.