When Bernie Rosenblum moved to Pinehurst from Detroit/Windsor, Ontario, in 2007 he brought a skill not in great demand: president of a Reform Jewish temple.
Yet lo and behold, a small-but-vibrant congregation awaited him at Sandhills Jewish Congregation/Temple Beth Shalom in rural Jackson Springs. Then-president Lowell Simon would soon retire. Rosenblum was recruited — a match made in, uh, heaven according to the accolades heaped upon him after a decade’s leadership.
On June 27, Rosenblum stepped down, although, as he proclaimed with a mischievous grin, “I’ll be around,” as will his wife Jackie – “my co-president.”
Keeping Beth Shalom (Hebrew for house of peace) relevant, solvent and harmonious has been challenging, since its membership, fewer than 200, derives from Orthodox, Conservative and Reform backgrounds, as well as converts and mixed marriages.
Temple’s children’s programs and innovative holiday celebrations have been a factor in recruiting personnel at FirstHealth and from Fort Bragg.
This pioneer spirit took shape in 1981 when a cultural group, mostly seniors, began meeting with a congregation in Fayetteville. As they arrived, younger families formed their own group. In 1993 Chagall scholar Vivian Jacobson, a retiree from Chicago, opened Bible Camp Shalom offering children sports and Judaic studies. Eventually, the groups united, obtained land and, in 2002, built the modern edifice that serves as sanctuary, social hall, classroom and meeting space.
Beth Shalom is served by Rabbi Kenneth Brickman, who travels from New York once a month and on High Holy Days to conduct services. Brickman himself plans to retire next year.
During Rosenblum’s tenure, temple has participated in Family Promise and Backpack Pals. The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service originated at Beth Shalom. After the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018, temple hosted a solidarity service that filled the sanctuary to overflowing with attendees of all faiths.
“We have a presence for community outreach,” Rosenblum says.
So does he, known for his heartfelt messages to bar and bat Mitzvah boys and girls, his quick wit, his near-perfect attendance record and his natty attire.
For Rosenblum, involvement has increased with maturity.
“Growing up, the only time I went to synagogue was for the High Holy Days. But after my first marriage, we joined a Reform congregation (where he became president) and the rest is history.”
In 1997, the successful businessman, then only 52, retired to be with his wife who had been diagnosed with cancer. She died in 1999.
Then, in 2005, Rosenblum, a golfer, and new wife Jackie visited friends who had rented a vacation condo in Pinehurst. He loved it. She loved it. Temple, with its eclectic membership, was up and running with a “middle-of-the-road” philosophy. His was far from the only mixed marriage. He appreciated that women held leadership positions.
Rosenblum was asked to serve on the board. His first duties included distributing leaflets at hotels. He oversaw interior renovations. Soon, he was on the committee tasked with finding a new rabbi. Brickman – outgoing and plainspoken — was perfect for the job; he and Rosenblum hit it off famously.
In most non-religious matters, the buck stops with Bernie.
“I put out a lot of brush fires,” he says. “I couldn’t have done it without a terrific board.”
Some, like a baby crying during services, weren’t crucial. No so in times of heightened anti-Semitism, when, during all services and events temple doors were locked, and armed guards were hired to sit in the parking lot.
“We had one close call,” was all Rosenblum would reveal.
“He oversaw a difficult time when the congregation had to balance welcoming with security,” Brickman says. “He was a link between the board and me. He personalized the role.”
Rosenblum’s final challenge was keeping the congregation together during “Zoom Year.” The experience had a plus side, which survived the pandemic: acquiring equipment and methods which, in the future, will make services available to those who cannot attend.
“Tough act to follow,” says Rosenblum’s successor, Barbara Rothbeind, who plans no major changes, except “A project I can’t mention yet.”
Board member Audrey Kessler looks beyond Bernie as genial host welcoming guests to temple: “He’s a no-nonsense type of guy, a person with a good perspective who doesn’t let a lot of ancillary emotions come into play,” Kessler says. “As a president, he was just fabulous.”
What now? Rosenblum’s two children and five grandchildren live in California. His son, a physician, promised his dying mother that someday he would help people survive cancer. His research, featured in the Wall Street Journal, contributed to the development of the drug Keytruda, which saved stepmother Jackie Rosenblum’s life after her melanoma diagnosis.
“I want to spend more time with the kids,” says Rosenblum, fit and healthy at 75. “My goal is to attend my only grandson’s bar mitzvah.”
As past president, Rosenblum will retain an advisory role. He will also volunteer at Reid Heart Center, continue playing golf three times a week and attend temple services.
Ten years is forever in a demanding volunteer position. Few volunteers have the staying power.
“I needed to do something, to stay active,” Rosenblum recalls. “The Jewish community means a lot to my Jewishness. It’s like a calling. Besides, somebody had to do it and I didn’t mind.”
Then, the inevitable question. Does relinquishing the presidency make you sad?
Rosenblum grins, shakes his head: “Do I look sad?”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
