An idea started it: “Let’s provide ham dinners for families with children at risk,” said Marty Gibbons at a Mission Committee meeting. Community Presbyterian Church members jumped on the idea, and their donations transformed a plan for a projected dinner for 25 families into dinners for 100. That would mean Easter meals for 500!
Bunny Bag decorations were created with an assembly line of volunteers. Once decorated, more assembly lines double bagged them and put in potatoes, canned green beans, canned corn, fresh lettuce, carrots, salad dressing, rolls, rice, tangerines, apples, small bags of Easter candy, toothpaste or BandAids, all provided by Food Lion, plus a child-friendly activity and a $15 Food Lion gift card. Homemade cookies were put on top. With all those goodies, hams were packaged separately in plastic bags.
Community Presbyterian members had originally budgeted for 5-7 pound hams, but Travis Rush, manager of the Food Lion store on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, upgraded the bags to include 10-12 pound hams instead.
The Bunny Bags were distributed to three areas in time for Easter, where the church has a working connection, including Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Brookside apartments in Southern Pines, and the CALL program for after school tutoring of English as a second language.
This project involved large numbers of the Community Presbyterian Church family. Teams helped decorate the bags, picked up the Food Lion items, baked and packaged over 64 dozen cookies, filled the bags and finally distributed the bags. A special thanks and acknowledgement to the dedicated leaders of this project, Marty Gibbons and Gayle Magee.
