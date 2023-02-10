Years of performing in Nashville had taken a toll on Bruce Frye. He’d spent his whole life preparing for his big break in the country music world. As he sang, the crowds grew, but his dream of a recording contract remained stubbornly unfulfilled.
Penniless and broken, he didn’t know that miles away his older brother, Sammy, was praying fervently on his behalf. For 21 years, Sammy had prayed that Bruce would find his way back home, to Jesus.
Hear the life-changing story and songs of Bruce and Sammy Frye as they recount their incredible faith journey as “Brothers Twice,” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m., at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, in Carthage. The service is free and open to the community.
Growing up in Aberdeen, along with their younger brother, Dale, the Fryes were baptized and joined the church. When Sammy was around 8 or 9 years old, he received a guitar for Christmas the same year that Bruce was given a snare drum. By middle school they’d formed a band called “The Outer Limits.”
“We only knew four songs. At the first party, we played those four songs all night long,” Sammy says, with a laugh.
In high school, Bruce figured out he enjoyed being at the front of the stage — not hidden behind a drum kit — and began playing guitar and singing lead. When a bass player joined, their trio was called “Friends,” but Sammy struggled with his purpose.
“I was a Christian in a setting (on stage in bars) where I not necessarily should have been,” he recalls, “I prayed and said, ‘Lord, I don’t think I’m doing right but I can’t quit.’”
When their bassist unexpectedly quit, Sammy decided it was time to make a change in his own life.
“I knew God answered my prayer because the next time I played publicly, there were more people in one setting than I’d ever played before,” he says, of performing at an Amway convention.
Today, Sammy is the associate pastor of Yates Thagard Baptist Church. His prayers for Bruce were rewarded when his brother finally left Nashville — and his addictions — behind.
Over dinner one night, they coined the phrase “Brothers Twice,” as a way of honoring their bond as family and through placing their faith in Jesus as born again Christians.
“I told Bruce, wouldn’t it be awesome if we made a CD?” Sammy says. “I never dreamed we’d write several CDs and travel and play all over the country.”
During the upcoming special testimony event at Yates Thagard, they will pause at different points to sing original songs that reinforce their message of the Gospel and living a Christ-centered life.
“This is the story of our journey from going our own way to finding God’s way,” says Sammy.
Following the service, Yates Thagard will host a “family fun time” that includes a free hot dog and hamburger meal from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
