Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents an evening concert performance, “Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond,” on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m., at the R. E. Lee Auditorium on the Pinecrest High School campus, in Southern Pines.
Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in “Baby,” and for five years won acclaim as Grizabella in “Cats.” She has also starred in the original casts of “Miss Saigon,” “The Three Musketeers” and “The Look of Love.”
Callaway has released eight solo albums and has also established a major career as a concert artist. The award-winning “Sibling Revelry,” created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway, was presented to great acclaim at the Donmar Warehouse in London. “Boom!” a celebration of the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s, also created with her sister, was recorded live at Birdland, and she is currently touring performing arts centers around the country. Recently she had the pleasure of singing Chances Are with singing legend Johnny Mathis in Vancouver. She also co-starred with Jimmy Webb and Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein’s in New York, and joined Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder at Hal David’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Her extensive U.S. symphony work includes appearances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Ravinia and The Hollywood Bowl. Worldwide, she has performed in China, Australia (with Stephen Schwartz), New Zealand, Iceland, Estonia, France (Theatre du Chatelet, Paris), Slovenia, South Korea and Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, where she premiered a new concert featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim. She sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature “Anastasia,” and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin and the King of Thieves” and “The Return of Jafar.”
She received an Emmy Award for hosting “Ready to Go,” a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include “In Performance at the White House,” “Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim,” “Christmas with the Boston Pops,” “The David Letterman Show” and “Senior Trip.”
Off-Broadway, Callaway received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in “The Spitfire Grill” (Playwrights Horizons), and also appeared in “Brownstone” (Roundabout), “No Way to Treat a Lady,” “Marry Me a Little” and “Godspell.”
Tickets for “Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond” may be purchased online at sunrisetheater.com, at the Sunrise box office, in downtown Southern Pines, or by calling at (910) 692-3611. Premium seats (first three rows center orchestra) are $95 and other seats are $35. For sponsorship information, contact Michael Pizzi at sandhillsbroadway@gmail.com.
