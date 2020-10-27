Brittany Gilbert will exhibit in the Hastings Gallery of Art in the Katharine L. Boyd Library on the campus of Sandhills Community College through Monday, Nov. 30.
“Through sequential landscape painting, my work creates a record of my experience of sustained engagement with consistently fluctuating environments,” Gilbert says.
Gilbert is a 2018 MFA graduate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a concentration in painting. Her MFA thesis exhibition “Prolonged Encounters” was grounded in direct observations of changes in specific landscapes.
“Working in series and embracing change, the resolution of the images is in direct relation to the pace at which changes occur,” Gilbert says. She graduated from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., where she earned a bachelor’s of arts in studio fine arts, with minors in art history and French in 2012. In 2015, Gilbert attended the Mount Gretna School of Art in Lancaster County, Pa., for its intensive six-week summer program focused on painting landscapes on location, and life drawing from models. Gilbert’s recent group exhibitions include the sixth annual Oxford Arts Alliance Exhibition in Pennsylvania, 12th annual National Juried Exhibition at Prince Street Galleries in New York, Positive/Negative at Slocumb Galleries in Tennessee, and Plein-Air at Manifest Gallery in Ohio. In 2020 she participated in the Four Pillars Artist Residency in Mount Gretna, Pa.
The Hastings Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
