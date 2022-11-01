N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2-Tied. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt, Diane Daniels and Ann Craigmore; E/W 1. Dave Jenkins and Bob Nielsen, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
Fourth Friday Duplicate bridge
1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Vern Greenfield and Nancy Nielsen, 3-Tied. Diane Daniels and Gayl Welter, Eleanor Carraher and Faye Wink
Breakfast and Bridge at the Pine Crest
Thursday, Oct. 27
N/S 1. Annette Milligan and Marilyn Erickson, 2. Carol Anderson and Terry Cantele, 3. Sally Conlon and Barb Johnson, 4. Elly Moses and Ruth Ann Isenberg, 5. Doris Jacobsen and Sandy Race; E/W 1. Jan Baumeister and Pat Groseth, 2. Yvonne Chempinski and Estelle Menke, 3. Patti Molloy and DeeDee Forehand, 4. Bonnie Root and Joyce Johnson, 5. Tom Race and Lois Bierer
Bridge at the Village
Club appreciation team game on Monday, Oct. 24
1. (Team 3) Catherine McLaurin, Mac Doubles, Betty Lewis, Lynn Massey; 2. (Team 1) Ann Buie, Joanne Martin, Loretta Baranek, Patsy Smith
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Oct. 20
N/S 1. Chris Brown and Dale Simpson, 2. Arnold Lipson and Harold Blake, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 1st in C. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawins; E/W 1. Patricia Beranek and Jakki Whitten, 2. Jane Wilkinson and Sally Means, 3. Greta Quimette and Becky Deaton
Monday, Oct. 24
N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 3. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell; E/W 1. Brian Scott and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett
Tuesday, Oct. 25
1. Nancy and Bob McNally, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson
Wednesday, Oct. 26
N/S 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Pete and Barbara Goldberg, Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 4. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline; E/W 1. Grant Pealer and Joanne Thorne, 2. Brian Scott and Bill Seidensticker, 2nd in C. Lynne and David Berkebile
Table on the Green Bridge
Wednesday, Oct. 26
1. Rosemary Mauriello and Doris Jacobsen, 2. Glenda Hildebrand and DeeDee Forehand, 3. Kay Montieth and Margie Lavoie, 4. Betty Johnson and Judy Townley, 5. Carol Alexander and Sally Stewart, 6. Matoon and Pat Groseth
The Wolves Club
Sixteen players competed in monthly Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament on Friday, Oct. 28.
1. Bill Seidensticker, 2. Ted Davison, 3. Jim Gentz, 4. George Wirtz
