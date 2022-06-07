Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or th club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, May 26
N/S 1. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 2. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 3. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 4. Michael Shapiro and Dawn Shapiro
E/W 1. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth
Monday, May 30
N/S 1. John Brubaker and Connie Dominguez, 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin
E/W 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Pauline Roe and Jakki Whitten
Tuesday, May 31
N/S 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton
E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Dick Walsh and Betsy Rainoff
Wednesday Morning, June 1
N/S 1. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 2. William Clemons and Mary Pat Buie
E/W 1. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 2. Martha Hart and Bridget Horton
Wednesday Afternoon, June 1
N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Pete Goldberg and Walter Stohler
E/W 1. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton
Breakfast and Bridge at Pine Crest Inn
N/S 1. Joyce Johnson and Dee Forehand, 2. Annette Milligan and Doris Jacobsen, 3. Marilyn Erickson and Jan Baumeister, 4. Joanne Hodges and Rosemary Mauriello, 5. Estelle Menke and Lois Hillier, 6. Lois Bierer and Sany Race, 7. Lydia Gill and Elly Moses
E/W 1. Sally Conlon and Barbara Johnson, 2. Patti Molloy and Tom Race, 3. Rebecca Powell and Bonnie Root, 4. Mary Beth Thomas and Betty Rossi, 5. Mary Dawkins and Meg Bassani, 6. Ruth Isenberg and Terry Cantele, 7. Ellie Ray and KellyFiala
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game in Laurinburg, on May 30, under the direction of Mac Doubles
1. John and Celeste Lewis, 2. Betty Lewis and Joanne Martin, 3. Loretta Baranek and Patsy Smith
