Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or th club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.

Thursday, May 26

N/S 1. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 2. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 3. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 4. Michael Shapiro and Dawn Shapiro

E/W 1. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth

Monday, May 30

N/S 1. John Brubaker and Connie Dominguez, 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin

E/W 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Pauline Roe and Jakki Whitten

Tuesday, May 31

N/S 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton

E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Dick Walsh and Betsy Rainoff

Wednesday Morning, June 1

N/S 1. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 2. William Clemons and Mary Pat Buie

E/W 1. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 2. Martha Hart and Bridget Horton

Wednesday Afternoon, June 1

N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Pete Goldberg and Walter Stohler

E/W 1. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton

Breakfast and Bridge at Pine Crest Inn

N/S 1. Joyce Johnson and Dee Forehand, 2. Annette Milligan and Doris Jacobsen, 3. Marilyn Erickson and Jan Baumeister, 4. Joanne Hodges and Rosemary Mauriello, 5. Estelle Menke and Lois Hillier, 6. Lois Bierer and Sany Race, 7. Lydia Gill and Elly Moses

E/W 1. Sally Conlon and Barbara Johnson, 2. Patti Molloy and Tom Race, 3. Rebecca Powell and Bonnie Root, 4. Mary Beth Thomas and Betty Rossi, 5. Mary Dawkins and Meg Bassani, 6. Ruth Isenberg and Terry Cantele, 7. Ellie Ray and KellyFiala

Bridge-at-the-Village

Monday afternoon common game in Laurinburg, on May 30, under the direction of Mac Doubles

1. John and Celeste Lewis, 2. Betty Lewis and Joanne Martin, 3. Loretta Baranek and Patsy Smith

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days