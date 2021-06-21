On June 12, the Sandhills Duplicate Bridge Players Association (SDBPA) and the Sandhills Bridge Center hosted an advancement party to celebrate 69 local bridge players who were recognized for their achievements.
Bridge is a card game played by millions of people worldwide in clubs, tournaments, online and with friends at home, making it one of the world's most popular card games.
The Sandhills Bridge Center, located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, hosts games at various skill levels almost every day of the week. Educational courses are offered for both beginner players and anyone needing a refresher.
For more information about the Sandhills Bridge Center, contact Sue Lloyd at telephone (910) 603-9797 or suelloyd658@gmail.com.
For more information about the SDBPA, visit www.sdbpa.org.
Awards to the players listed below were based on their success in competitive games played locally, regionally and nationally.
Junior Master: Meg Bassani, Pat Beranek, Mary Dawkins, Lee Forman, Cathy Koppenhoeffer, Sally Means, John Plourde, Glenna Pope, Andor Pruitt, Margot Rawlings, Patsy Rhody, Pauline Roe, Betsy Roman, Kathy Vandenbrook, John Wilson and Mary Woodford.
Club Master: Betty Austin, David Berkebile, Lynn Berkebile, Jim Brown, Ed Frick, Sally Frick, Sue Griggs, Cara Hardinger, Jan Haywood, Greta Ouimette, Micky Wirtz, Mary Woodford.
Sectional Master: Betty Austin, Hal Blake, Jim Brown, Marianne Chulay, Sarah Hargrove, Larry Mack, Betsy McCracken, Jim Owen, Susan Perron, Betsdy Rainoff, Dawn Shapiro, Frank Shaw, Annie Thommason, Jakki Whitten, George Wirtz and Mary Woodford.
Regional Master: Betty Austin, Jeff Chulay, Marianne Chulay, Paulette Clayton, Johana Edgar, Lynne Frazier, Sarah Hargrove, Susan Lapato, Audrey Larkin, Della Lundy, Betsy McCracken, Alverna Plourde, Betsy Rainoff, Harald Steltzer, Dick Walsh and Jean Weiler.
Advanced NABC Master: Al Beranek, Peggy Clark, Harriet McCollum, Jean Weiler, Ed Weiler and Randy Whitten.
Life Master: Lynn Bennett and Karen Cook.
Bronze Life Master: Lynn Bennett, Karyn Kline and Steve Kline.
Silver Life Master: John Brubaker, Lynn Connolly and M.J. Zinn.
Ruby Life Master: Dave Cook, Dorothy Olson, Drew Moore and Richard Venditti.
Sapphire Life Master: Janie Moser
