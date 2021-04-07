Bridge-at-the-Village, which plays at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, played a club championship game Monday, April 5, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Barbara Causey and Lorene Evans, 3. Betty Lewis and Vernon Baker.
