Angel Tresses is a pretty place, a cheerful place with pink walls, turquoise shades on a tall bay window overlooking a shady downtown Southern Pines street. Its proprietor Susan Carter — trim and fashionably dressed — smiles while speaking with a soft southern drawl. Wigs on display along with an oversized chair and mirror suggest a hair salon, which it is, of sorts. Except clients come to replace hair lost to chemotherapy for breast and other cancers.
Carter understands. She has been through diagnosis, chemo and double mastectomy. Before a career as legal assistant, she was a hair stylist. Now, she exudes positivity to a clientele facing challenges, decisions.
Carter was diagnosed 13 months ago with triple-negative non-hereditary breast cancer.
“I sat on a table in the center of the (examining) room and thought, I’m gonna lose my hair. It was my first reaction.”
For a woman, no matter the current style, hair is huge. Backing her up; the Bible, Shakespeare, Joan of Arc, Rapunznel, Lady Godiva, O.Henry (“Gift of the Magi”). “Hair,” the musical, represented societal upheaval of the 1960s.
“Our hair is a big part of our identity,” says Lynn Lanier, an oncology nurse navigator at FirstHealth, who has advised hundreds of patients. “Losing it is an emotional part of the (cancer) journey.” However, Lanier continues, once the process is complete, “Women come to terms with it.’’
Carter’s epiphany came last winter, two weeks into chemo: “I had to find a wig.’’ FirstHealth gave her a voucher and a list of four providers, none local. She chose Lovely Lady in Cary. “The owner and I talked 10 minutes about wigs and 20 minutes about everything else.” Carter ordered her wig in a trendy pixie style with blonde streaks.
“That lit a fire in my soul. I was like a calling from God. I’ve met ladies who could not get to these places. We need something like this here,” especially with the FirstHealth Comprehensive Cancer Center opening early in 2023.
The angels got to work. Miss Darlene of Lovely Lady retired, freeing up furnishings and inventory. Except desirable locations were too expensive. Then Carter’s longtime employer, attorney Doug Gill, offered her space in the 1920s downtown mansion that houses their offices. She mobilized her brothers and sisters to paint, install shutters and decorate the dark, musty conference room.
“I wanted it to be warm, not antiseptic or medical.”
The result: an intimate boudoir where clients can, by appointment only, let their hair down. Chat. Cry. Or exchange stories with a lady who has been there, done that and emerged smiling because, as Carter says, “I can’t imagine doing this not having lived it.”
Angel Tresses opened in June. Besides mostly synthetic hair wigs, items include scarves and other headcoverings.
Ann Thomasson found the boutique through her nurse-navigator.
“I went with a friend. Susan is incredibly sympathetic, one of the most positive people I have ever met. I told her my story, she told me hers.
“We formed a bond.”
Thomasson tried on 15 or 20 wigs in different sizes until she found one that matched her own hair, which had been cut very short by her hairdresser.
How times and attitudes have changed. Several generations ago, a breast cancer diagnosis was hush-hush. Now the entire month of October, colored pink, is devoted to breast cancer awareness along with products that enhance a woman’s quality of life.
Susan Carter, on the road to remission, credits the Almighty while claiming a higher purpose:
“This is my way of helping and giving back. If I had to go through it all to be here … I would do it again.”
Angel Tresses Wigs is located at 225 North Bennett St. in downtown Southern Pines. Consultations by appointment only. Wig prices from the low hundreds. Call Susan Carter at (910) 684-8439 or visit www.angeltresses.net for more information.
