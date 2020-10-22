Pam Mullen is a tall, slim, graceful 57-year-old grandmother with a beautiful smile. The bun at the nape of her neck reinforces the ballerina image. She wears a bright pink T-shirt with a cross on the front and a single word printed on the back: Survivor.
Equal parts faith and determination, plus treatment by the multi-disciplinary cancer team at FirstHealth contributed to surviving breast cancer — and more. Exactly a year before her surgery, in July 2019, her husband of 31 years died suddenly. A year before that, she lost a stepson to gun violence.
Now, living alone for the first time, she faced lumpectomy and radiation.
Mullen’s husband, “Big Al” Tolton, was well-known at FirstHealth from decades as an OR transporter. He had seen hundreds of women rolled in for cancer surgeries — and urged Pam, without success, to have regular exams. After his death, “Something didn’t feel right.” She went to the doctor in January 2019. It had been years since her last mammogram, even though she herself had worked at the hospital.
“This can’t be happening. I was a little nervous, but I had to get a grip before I told my children. I began to pray …”
Professionals acknowledge that patients often worry about family reaction at a time when all energy should be directed to their own treatments.
Mullen’s daughter is a therapist, but Mullen thought she must “have it all worked out” before making an announcement.
“I think the family did well because of my (upbeat) attitude,” she says. “I kept things normal.”
Her daughter and sister helped during recovery. This included whisking her away for a girls’ weekend at a hotel.
“I had great support,” she says. “That’s why my healing went as fast as it did.”
“No cancer journey is easy but without a strong support system it can be exceptionally difficult and lonely,” says Laura Kuzma, administrative director, oncology services at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. “Not all patients have friends or family available to assist.” When Mullen mentions family, she includes her church friends at St. James United Church of God in Raeford. They are close, which helped get her through Al’s death. Once diagnosed, Mullen prayed her way through all decisions. The specifics, however, were worked out by her team at FirstHealth Cancer Care, led by oncology nurse-navigator Lynn Lanier. Lanier and her staff helped Mullen understand treatments and find financial aid. Mullen, who is now self-employed, had no health insurance.
But she does have a caring nature. During a three-month course of radiation, Mullen noticed a man who appeared frightened and in pain.
“I touched him, prayed with him and I felt his body relax,” she says. Another time, Mullen started a conversation with a woman at an Aberdeen park. The woman revealed that she, too, had been treated for breast cancer and like Mullen, was lifting weights as part of her recovery. They exchanged phone numbers, which resulted in Mullen witnessing the woman’s mail-in ballot.
Mullen went back to work at her cleaning business before completing radiation, although her clients and children urged her to take a break. When COVID-19 erupted in the spring, she did, mostly to shield her elderly clients. The virus has impacted breast and other cancer care, Kuzma says. Support programs like Look Good, Feel Better have adopted virtual formats, “…not ideal for those who benefit from the in-person experience.” Exercise and yoga are just re-starting.
“Another side-effect of the pandemic is that women delay screenings, which impacts how early cancer is found and treated,” Kuzma adds.
Dr. Peter Hotez, infectious disease specialist, dean at Baylor College of Medicine and frequent commentator on the pandemic, predicts mental health crises among even healthy people come winter due to fear, fatigue and isolation. Families are being advised to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings. Imagine this disappointment compounded by cancer.
Hotez recommends forming small groups for exclusive socializing, while wearing masks and, when possible, social distancing. In other words, limiting the book club to the same 4 to 6 participants, although final decisions should be made by the patient’s physician.
Pam Mullen is feeling fine now. She has resumed work, also a Love Thy Neighbor program at church, whereby clothing and household goods she collects are distributed to the needy.
Looking back, Mullen acknowledges that she got through her husband’s death, followed by breast cancer treatment, with the help of faith, family and comprehensive medical care by FirstHealth providers.
“For a while I would ask ‘Why me?’ Then, ‘Why not me?’ It was really scary. But I couldn’t wish this on somebody else (instead of me).”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
